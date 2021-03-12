Nate Oats: "The SEC Has Done A Better Job at Handling COVID-19 Than Anyone Else"

Following an 85-48 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide coach was complimentary of how Alabama and the rest of the Southeastern Conference has handled the COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE — Duke, Virginia and now Kansas have all been forced to exit their respective conference tournaments due to a positive COVID-19 test on each roster.

With the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament just a week away from tipping off in Indianapolis, No. 6 Alabama and coach Nate Oats aren't stressing out over a potential coronavirus outbreak while trying to win the Southeastern Conference title in the Music City.

"No," Oats said when asked if he's worried about anyone on his team contracting the virus over the weekend and possibly derailing Alabama's already-historic season. "I think our medical staff's done a great job. We are going to control what we can control. We want to play games."

In its 28th game of the year, Alabama (22-6, 16-2 SEC) crushed Mississippi State, 85-48 and advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament to face either Tennessee or Florida on Saturday (12 p.m, ESPN).

The Crimson Tide is one of nine schools in the country to play a 27-game regular season schedule during the pandemic and didn't have a pause or break in the middle of the year. Alabama was also one of only five SEC schools to complete its full 18-game conference slate.

Oats applauded Alabama and the SEC, as a whole, for how COVID-19 has been handled.

"We've said we wanted to play since day one," Oats said. "I'm really glad I am coaching in the SEC during this. I think our league has done a better job than anyone else in the country at handling this thing. I'm really glad I am coaching at the University of Alabama because, within the SEC, Alabama has done good a job than anyone else handling this. Clarke [Holter], Jeff Allen, the head trainer, our team doctor, our players have done a great job.

"Some of our players have had it. Some of them are still within their [immunity] time. We still have had some that haven't had it. They have their masks on all the time. We are going through walk-throughs and they have them on. They know what they have riding on the line this year and I think everyone is doing a real good job."

Oats also revealed that his family is staying in a different from hotel than him while in Nashville. Alabama's assistant coaches are also doing the same. The Crimson Tide's travel party is restricted to only 34 people.

"We're trying to keep those 34 people away from everybody else," Oats added. "To make sure we don't have anything like that and we can continue to play the games we have to play."