Nate Oats to Attend Funeral of his Last Grandparent

Christopher Walsh

Nate Oats took a moment to talk about the death of his last grandparent, Bill Martin, who passed away over the weekend. 

He's the reason why the coach is also a bit of a pool shark, and why no one on the Crimson Tide can beat him. 

"Not in a series," Oats said. "Maybe one lucky game where I get the 8-ball in or something.

"In my mind he was Minnesota Fats."

Oats grew up in Wisconsin, about a four-hour drive from his grandfather in Illinois, and said that there were pictures of him on the pool table in diapers, playing with the balls. 

He played college basketball at Maranatha Baptist University in Wisconsin where was a captain and All-Conference performer, while earning his bachelor’s degree in math education. 

Oats went on to become an assistant coach at Maranatha from 1997 to 2000. After that, he moved on to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2000-02.

However, his career as a basketball coach took him away from his roots, and grandfather. 

"Great man," Oats said. 

Oats also paid tribute to him on Twitter, posting "My last remaining g-parent Bill Martin passed away today. So glad I took my family to see him last year and made a trip to Pekin this summer to hang out with him one last time. He was one of my favorite people on this earth. Look forward to seeing him in heaven one day."

Martin was 90.

Oats plans to attend the funeral in Illinois on Friday. Alabama hosts No. 25 LSU on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN2).

