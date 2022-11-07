Skip to main content

It's Basketball Season! Nate Oats: "We're ready to Play Somebody Else"

The men's basketball coach and the team are ready for the season to begin. Good thing it's finally here:

It's time for the Crimson Tide to return to the hardwood as the men's basketball team opens the season tonight in Coleman Coliseum. The men will take the floor against Longwood at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Head coach Nate Oats recently spoke to the media ahead of opening night, and his first statement gave a good indication of how he and his team felt after the practice that preceded the press conference.

"Shoot, we're ready to play somebody else," Oats said in his opening statement. "I think things are getting a little chippy in practice. We're tired of going against each other, it's time to get the season kicked off, play somebody else."

That "somebody else" is the reigning regular season and tournament champion of the Big South Conference Conference, and the Lancers are the preseason prediction to repeat as champions. Not to mention Longwood returns almost its entire roster and added some transfers.

"It's a good team, a veteran team. We're gonna have to play really well," Oats said.

Alabama does have some additions of its own to boast about. Freshman forward Brandon Miller has already received numerous preseason honors including being named a member of the Julius Erving Award watchlist; Dom Welch has brought solid guard play as the team waits on the return of Jahvon Quinerly; and Mark Sears has established himself as one of the Tide's key outside shooters, and he got a chance to show the crowd during the Southern Illinois exhibition.

"It feels good, especially being from Alabama," Sears said, who is a a native of Muscle Shoals and played previously at Ohio. "I take pride every time I put that jersey on."

Overall, the team shot 3-for-22 against Southern Illinois, but Oats said that wasn't team he and his coaching staff have seen in practice, and he hops the jitters are out after that and the team is ready to perform in front of its home crowd.

