National Title Announcers Comment on the Saban Blueprint for Coaching Success

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call their sixth college football national championship together for ESPN on Monday.

It'll only be their second, and first since 2014, that doesn't include Alabama or Nick Saban.

Even so, the two did a conference call with reporters on Tuesday and the the Crimson Tide still managed to come up a few times, including on if the blueprint for hiring coaches might be changing and going away from Saban's CEO-style that's been so successful at Alabama.

Here's what they said, along with a few other questions they were asked:

Herbstreit: "You know, I think it just depends on how guys come up, and I don't think there's necessarily a certain way guys are coaching, whether it's a CEO or hands-on. I think it's what you learned as a coach, as an assistant, and then eventually as a coordinator, and what you're most comfortable with. If you go to a Clemson practice, I don't think you would look at Dabo as a CEO type of coach at all. I think he's right in the middle of everything that they do.

"In fact, I think most head coaches today, they can't get that assistant coach out of them, that coordinator out of them.



"Now, most of them, the successful ones find a balance between — I don't have time to be what I used to be, what got me this job, but at the same time, I don't think we're heading — personally I don't think we're heading in a direction because there's a certain couple examples of guys that are kind of being labeled as CEO versus being hands-on."



Fowler: "I would second that. I'm glad Kirk mentioned that. Dabo is not a CEO. He handles every facet of the job in a very hands-on way, but he's involved — he would whistle at that label for sure. He's very involved on the headsets offensively and special teams and other things, too.



"And you might be surprised; Coach O is right down there, works with the offensive linemen. He's not obviously the offensive play caller, and he's got extremely skilled coordinators, but you can't get all the assistant coach out of these guys. Coach O is at heart an old line coach and is still involved in that aspect."



Herbstreit: "Dabo would come off the top belt on CEO."



Fowler: "Oh, he would hate that."

Q. Question for both of you because I cover this from a business perspective, and if I can ask you to zoom out, it's year six of the CFP format, and obviously you still have critics out there who say they should make it an eight-game playoff? What do you say to that? What do you say to those people who say the format still hasn't gotten it right?

Fowler: "Well, it's in the eye of the beholder. I think if you're going to expand, you're doing so for the objectives of inclusion and opportunity, and there's nothing wrong with that. If you want to include every conference champion in the Power Five and add three at-large teams, that's fine. Are you going to bring fresh blood to the podium to accept the trophy? I don't think so. I don't think an expansion of eight is going to produce a much different bracket of four. You might have an upset. There's a possibility of that. That's exciting in sports. Less likely to happen in football than basketball. So I think you're going to have the same teams.

"I think if you expanded to eight, Dabo said this before, imagine Clemson or Alabama not being in every year. You're going to have a lot of the same teams, and I think if you play the quarterfinal round at campus sites, the higher seed is going to be solid favorite most years. You can't just have 16 games in my opinion. You've got to eliminate something, either a regular-season game or the conference championship games if you're going to add an additional round to the playoffs.



"I do think it'll probably happen. I think that the four has worked pretty well, though. I really do."

Herbstreit: "Yeah, we lived in that world of two for a long time, and everybody talked about the potential of a playoff and what that would mean for the sport, and we got the four. I think the one drawback that I've recognized is how when we had the BCS I didn't really feel that if you didn't make it in the BCS, there wasn't this feeling of dejection. Like the fans get frustrated, the media that covers the team. It's almost a disappointing year if your goal was to make it to the playoff and you don't make it and you still have a 10-win season. It's almost, I think, created — like for me, I'm a big college basketball fan, and you watch March Madness and then there's also the NIT tournament, and the NIT tournament is kind of an afterthought for a lot of fans, and I almost feel like this four has gotten to the point where it's like the four teams made it to the tournament and everybody else, they're in the NIT tournament. That's kind of — I think we're raising a generation of fans that feel that way.

"To me I don't know what the answer to fix that. I don't know if going to eight is going to change that. It might make it even worse.



"That's my only concern for the sport, for the well-being of the sport, because think about that, you have over 100 teams that are playing college football, and you have four teams that get into the playoff, and everybody else is looked at as a failure, and that's not really realistic or right.



"I think it's inevitable we'll eventually get to eight. I think how you handle the conference championships is the tricky part. Do you eliminate them? Do you keep them? Do you back down to 11 regular-season games, keep the conference championship games? Do you do home games for the first round? How do you incorporate the bowl games? What's the Rose Bowl going to do? Other than just saying we need to go to eight, there's a lot of hurdles you have to overcome in order to be able to do that."

Fowler: "Yeah, I think if you value the bowl system, expansion would help kill it. I just think it's very much against the bowl system unless you involve the bowls as quarterfinals and really manipulate the schedule, which backs you up into NFL playoff territory and causes all kinds of problems.



Like Kirk said, the bowls, which I think are a precious part of the history of the sport, would be extremely devalued if you expanded it and had a quarterfinals say for playoff games that were not part of the bowl system."

Q. I was just curious from sort of film study and game prep and maybe just your gut from watching these teams throughout the season, both are averaging more than 45 a game. Are you expecting something that could be more of an LSU-Alabama type score into the 40s or more what we saw from Clemson and Ohio State?

Herbstreit: "I think there's a chance for points. I don't know if it'll get all the way up to LSU-Alabama, but the only asterisk I would put up there is the 15 days. That's the one thing when you gave Dave Aranda of LSU, who's got a confident defense right now these last three weeks, and Brent Venables, who's obviously a really good defensive mind, as well, you give them 15 days to try to put a plan together, it's very different from getting six days to get it ready and having three or four days of practice. I think that's the one wild card here.



"But if you watch these teams offensively, there's great — a great scheme, great quarterback play, great skill around the quarterbacks. There's a lot to like about the potential of seeing points for both teams."

Fowler: "To me the difference in a high-scoring game and a medium-scoring game is a few plays. Is AJ Terrell going to get his hand on a pass and break up a touchdown? Is Burrow or Lawrence going to find a tight end open at the back of the end zone or be a little bit off on the throw, because they're going to move the ball. I don't see any way that the ball is not moved around the field. It's just you have situations like Ohio State, they have 500 yards of offense but kicked three red zone field goals.



"Both have the ability, and Clemson in particular, if you look at their playoff history, they score way outside the red zone a lot. If they can do that, it makes the job simple. I think it's really difficult to try to find a way to fit the ball into tight spaces down there in the red zone against Clemson.



"To me it's like you're going to see the ball moved. Whether it's a bunch of points or a medium-scoring game just depends on whether it's seven, three or zero in the red zone. To me that's the whole thing."

Q. Chris and Herb, Dabo is a master at creating a chip, a creating motivation even sometimes when he doesn't have to or when something isn't there, but now Clemson is a definite underdog, this is a de facto LSU home game, and there seem to be a lot of factors. Do you think he will be able to use all of that, and just some of your thoughts on how Dabo uses these kinds of motivations to inspire his team.



Herbstreit: "Yeah, I think every coach in the country looks for an angle. We've been doing this for a long time, and Cliff and I used to laugh, Urban Meyer in '06, he just used to make stuff up, just throw it out on their hotel meeting rooms and somebody would say something and they would just say, oh, just put it on Herbstreit or ESPN or whoever, and they would just put it — it would be a fake quote just to get his team mad. So there have been all kinds of tactics over the years.

"But I think in Dabo's case, I know it's gotten tiresome for some people, but I think if you put yourself in his shoes, here he is the defending champ, they have a close call -- they didn't lose, but a close call against North Carolina. After that they beat everybody by an average of like 42 points, and everybody is kind of trying to poke holes at their team.



"I think his whole thing was look, it's not just this year, we're like 18-2 against ranked teams over the last five years; we're doing okay.



"And so I think if you look at it from his perspective you can see why he was tweaked a bit, and at the end of the day, as long as you can get a bunch of 18- to 22-year-old kids to feel like nobody likes you, everybody is disrespecting you -- I watched the Minnesota Vikings the other day knock off the Saints, and as soon as the game was over Kyle Rudolph catches the pass and he's like, What do you say now? What do you have to say about Kirk Cousins now?



:So these tactics are used in team sports, and it's not just in college and it's not just Dabo. Anytime you can try to collectively create a chip on the shoulder of a team, they're going to feel backed into a corner and they're going to come out swinging to prove everybody wrong. They've been doing it for years and years and years, and Dabo to his credit has found a way to try to push those buttons this year."



Fowler: "Yeah, how do you make the most accomplished team also the hungriest team. It's hard. It's hard in any sport. It's what haunts Saban. How do you counter human nature? And one way is to create a chip. 29 in a row, but you're the underdogs. So it's easy for them this week.



:The lack of Clemson individual player awards is a big motivating thing, too. I mean, a team that good has had only really Isaiah Simmons win a major award and very few nominees, whereas LSU, which is an incredibly decorated team, everybody was a clean sweep. It's not just they don't respect you, it's they don't respect you specifically individually, and that's a powerful motivating force, too, and I think he'll use that.



"Does it decide games? I don't know. Dabo is as good as anybody at the moment in any sport at pushing the right buttons and getting his team to prepare and play well. I wouldn't knock what he's doing. I get amused sometimes because I don't think anybody really disrespects Clemson's program at all. Far from it. But you use what you've got, and he's been very good at it."

Q. If Clemson finishes with 30 straight wins, back-to-back national titles, five straight playoff appearances, what does this run mean from a national perspective and from a historic perspective what they've been able to accomplish?



Fowler: "To me it's as great as anything we've ever seen. You're talking about three out of four years, beating an Alabama win their first championship, 12-0 Notre Dame team, 14-0 Bama team last year, 13-0 Ohio State team, 14-0 LSU team in the Superdome? Come on. I know that their conference hasn't been as demanding as others in history for sure, but that's just a ridiculous amount of post-season excellence, and it would put them right with anything else. You're just not supposed to be able to do that anymore.



"To me that's what they're playing for. 15-0 is astounding. You go back-to-back and the teams they've had to beat to keep that streak alive, for me it's just crazy. I don't know how many times it'll be duplicated in the history of the sport. And they've got Trevor another year, by the way, so they can still build on that."

Herbstreit:"Yeah, I mean, I think I'm with Chris. You know, if you envision this game on Monday night, LSU could win and wrap up just an incredible season that we'll be talking about for decades, or on the other hand Clemson could win and we'll be talking about not just an incredible run this year but we'll be talking about three out of four and Chris just went through the gauntlet of teams they beat.



"I think the winning streak continues, goes into the 2020 season. Trevor is coming back. You look at the last five years, they have the highest winning percentage already in the entire country. I think they are the — whoever the standard is, if it's been Nick Saban and Alabama, if they win, you can make an argument they're already there. They're already right next to Alabama. And if they win this game, I think they are the team right now. They are the team that everybody wants to look at, and that's why I think some of the reasons why — I think he was so frustrated so much, Dabo was so frustrated is, is anybody watching my team play? Has anybody watched us these last five years? Just because of all the amazing things they've accomplished.

"The great thing is it's not objective. They have a chance to get the last laugh and they're 60 minutes away from doing some things that we just haven't seen ever."