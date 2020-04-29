The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: NCAA Supporting New System of Athlete Compensation A Huge Step

There are many logistical challenges ahead, but change is finally coming to the NCAA over student-athletes' name, image and likeness rights.

Yes, a new system of athlete compensation raises many questions and potential consequences, but Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde writes that it having the NCAA's support is what matters

An avalanche of side effects is sure to follow, but it's time for everyone to embrace what’s coming in the NCAA, problems and all.

The NCAA finally supporting athlete compensation is the right thing.

Meanwhile, even with the decision the NCAA Football video game series seems unlikely to make a return.

Per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, Big East commissioner Val Ackerman explained that group licensing for things like video games and replica jerseys is "unworkable in college sports" because student-athletes aren't part of a union and don't have a bargaining unit.

Maybe down the road something can be worked out, but for now nothing is imminent.

Sports psychology

Experts say that, for elite athletes, losing a sport can be like losing a loved one. The pandemic has hit elite athletes in different ways — Simone Biles, Kevin Love and others shared how they're coping.

Simone Biles says that coping, away from the gym, has been a challenge. “You have those doubts,” she says. “Can my body do another year? Can I do another year?”

Losing a sport “can really mimic the grief and loss process that people experience when they lose a loved one,” says Kensa Gunter, a sports psychologist who works with USOPC. Athletes are finding different ways to cope.

Simone Biles is one of many elite athletes dealing with the psychological impact of the pandemic. From the Olympics to the major pro leagues, athletes are finding different ways to cope.

The cover story is by Julie Kliegman.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus + Sports Podcast is focussed on how athletes, coaches and everyone can improve on performance by understanding our emotions.

As time away from sports gets longer and tougher for athletes, the emotional toll can be just as overwhelming as the physical. Performance, strategy, and decision advisor Denise Shull works with athletes on crafting their emotional well-being to overcome challenges in their careers.

Shull addresses one of the underlying psychological struggles of the pandemic: How can the broader sports community care for itself emotionally in a time without sports.

Did you notice?

• Some NBA players are spending the shutdown going back to school.

• Greg Bishop got to sit in (virtually) on the Vikings’ draft room.

• Blue Jays catcher Caleb Joseph and Cubs infielder Corban Joseph are working as landscapers to pay their bills while baseball is on hold.

The lighter side

• One of the biggest rules in a press box is that there's no cheering allowed. Well, Michael Jordan' 1991 Finals layup caused Michael Wilbon to bite David Aldridge.

• SI’s Emma Baccellieri details what the effect of baseball being put to a halt has done for the hot dog industry. She also gets an answer from people in the industry if a hot dog is in fact a sandwich.

• We ask the important questions, like does 'Swingers' have the best sports scene in movie history?

