Athletes Around the NCAA Are Making Their Voices Heard

After the death of George Floyd, protests against racial injustice and police brutality have been happening around the country, including in the state of Alabama.

College athletes around the NCAA have been getting involved as well, and in a multitude of ways. For example, 52 athletes from the University of Missouri marched through campus on to downtown where they all registered to vote.

"If there's one good thing that's come out of the pretty awful events of the last week from a college athletics perspective, it's been an awakening of awareness and the power that's in the hands of the college athletes themselves," Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated said in a commentary.

"Georgia Tech put out an announcement that said their teams are not going to practice on Election Day in November because they're going to vote instead. I think you're gonna see other schools going in that direction as well."

Maybe just as telling was Seminoles defensive tackle and team captain Marvin Wilson calling out his head coach, Mike Norvell, accusing him of lying to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Specifically, Reed quoted Norvell as saying: “We’ve had a lot of open communication with our team, our players and our coaches. I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend. And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country.”

Wilson tweeted, in response: “Man this (poop emoji) did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice.”

That Wilson tweet drew public support from some of his teammates, and there wasn’t any discernible public dissent from the Seminole players regarding it. Things have since calmed in Tallahassee, as Norvell was in danger of losing the team before holding his first practice with the Seminoles, but coaches being held to a new standard of accountability have become part of the new norm.

One example occurred at Alabama, where former gymnast Tia Kiaku accused assistant coach Bill Lorenz of making a racist comment to her and two of her black teammates during a practice last year. A day later, Lorenz issued a public apology.

College athletes, the unpaid labor of College Sports Inc., are speaking out after decades of being discouraged to do so. The Power to the Players movement is growing stronger.

"How far this goes, nobody knows," Forde said. "But it will be fascinating to watch what happens next."

NFL

In case you missed it, after the NFL made a statement about social justice that clearly missed the mark, commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a video released by players calling on the league to issue a revised statement on the issue of systemic racism and police brutality.

"We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People," Goodell said. "We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter."

Meanwhile, Kristian Dyer of Jets Country took a different approach to the issue, and talked to the parents of Mekhi Becton, who was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Even that moment of joy has been overshadowed by the fear Semone and Jerome have about the dangers their children face.

Semone Becton says her faith and family is helping them all through this difficult time.

Did You Notice?

• Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has broken his silence on the death of George Floyd by announcing a one million dollar donation to improve police training with the goal of ending racial injustice between law enforcement and minorities.

• South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere discussed how she and other Gamecocks "Woman Up" for social justice.

• Torii Hunter had no-trade clause to Boston due to Red Sox fans’ racist abuse

• Thabo Sefolosha, who had his leg broken by NYPD, responds to the killing of George Floyd.

• TNT's Ernie Johnson: 'You Can't Use the Flag as a Blindfold'

We'll leave you with this, from former Alabama safety Roman Harper:

