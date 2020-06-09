What's It Going To Take To Get Football Teams On The Field This Season? A Lot

What's it going to take for football to be played again?

Probably a lot more than you think.

On Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell notified teams of numerous steps that each must take before allowing players to return to their team facilities.

Obviously, this won't cover colleges, as Alabama held its first official workouts since the shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared the memo on Twitter, and it demonstrated the lengths that every team, college or pro, must go to in limiting the spread of the virus to players and team personnel, and possibly have a season.

Among the decrees:

• Players, coaches, trainers and team personnel are to be separated into three tiers, with access to various parts of team facilities limited to only the most essential employees. This includes having a separate entrance for tiered personnel (or a dedicated time when an entrance can be used, if separate entrances aren’t possible).

• All players and club employees with access to restricted areas must undergo daily screening and testing prior to entering the facility. The five-part screening questionnaire includes asking players whether they’ve experienced vomiting or diarrhea in the previous 24 hours.

• Locker rooms must be reconfigured (to the extent possible) to allow players to maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times. Signs will be posted to discourage shaking hands; furniture in common areas will be removed; and extensive cleaning protocols, including of equipment, will take place multiple times a day.

• Teams are to hold virtual meetings whenever possible, and are encouraged to move in-person meetings outdoors and have those attending wear masks. Meetings of 20 or more must be remote unless social distancing measures are in place.

• Workout groups are to be limited to 15 people or fewer, and players are encouraged to wear masks in the weight room. Similarly, trainers are to schedule appointments with players rather than have an open time for tasks such as taping ankles. And new protocols will be in place for eating (disposable utensils) and cleaning (where a two-week supply of some sanitizing materials is required).

While the NCAA is expected to take a big step forward in approving a six-week preseason plan geared to starting the season in time, there's a real concern that teams could play a different amount of games, especially with the possibility of having to shut things down due to outbreaks.

"I think a lot of officials around college football expect that," SI's Ross Dellenger said. "They certainly expect preseason practice in a camp in August to have some interruptions and some delays because of the viral outbreak(s).

"You know, right now the plan is to start the season on time, but certainly not everybody might do that just because of a potential virus outbreaks."

College Basketball

In 2005, while driving with then North Carolina men’s basketball star Raymond Felton, North Carolina Central men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said he was pulled over, “snatched” out of his truck and had a gun pointed at his head by police in Raleigh, N.C.

“Obviously, I was terrified,” Moton said. “They never went over protocol. They never asked for license and registration. They never even realized Ray was in the truck.”

Despite it being a rainy night and Moton having tinted windows on his truck, the police officers told him he “fit the description.” Moton’s saving grace?

A backup officer arrived and recognized him. Then, when they finally saw Felton on the passenger's side, the officers knew they’d made a mistake.

In a powerful interview, LeVelle Moton shared with Sports Illustrated' Jason Jordan his personal experience with police brutality.

“It was the first time that I felt like less than a man"

College football

On Monday, the University of Alabama announced the removal of three Confederate plaques located around Gorgas Library on campus, and appointed a group of trustees to review and study the names of the buildings on campus and report if there are any recommended changes.

The reaction included this from former Alabama player Caleb Castille:

Meanwhile, something similar at Clemson is why DeAndre Hopkins goes by his high school during pre-game introductions

The name of John C. Calhoun is still widely used on campus. A former senator and vice president, and a staunch defender of slavery, donated the property to build the college after his death. The honors program after him in 1981.

"I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it,” Hopkins wrote on Instagram.

Did You Notice?

• Iowa football allegations show the Hawkeyes' longtime culture needs changing

• Five players we’re excited to see when the NBA returns.

• Widely despised ump Angel Hernandez is accused of eavesdropping on a phone call during an MLB investigation into a game he messed up.

• The owners of the Sixers are reportedly exploring a purchase of the Mets.

• The USWNT is demanding U.S. Soccer repeal its policy preventing players from protesting during the national anthem.

We'll leave you on a lighter note:

For more SI Hot Takes