SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Nick Saban Addresses Where Alabama Needs To Improve During Bye Week

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After six consecutive weeks of playing Southeastern Conference opponents, the University of Alabama has hit its bye week, and it has come at the right time for the Crimson Tide. 

"I think open dates are always welcome after you played six straight weeks," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "I think our team could use a little rest, recovery time. We’ve got some guys nicked up that have an opportunity to maybe get a little healthier. Obviously, we want to focus on improvement, things that we haven’t done as well as we’d like, individually and collectively as units, and see if we can make some improvement during this time. 

"And also use this time to work on anything that new opponents that we have down the road is different than what we’ve seen so far. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish this week and just go from there.”

The bye week is always a time to assess and reflect on where the Crimson Tide is at as a whole, but next week's matchup with LSU marks the beginning of a new season in the minds of players and coaches. 

Saban addressed what areas are points of emphasis moving forward. 

"I just think in consistency in performance, especially on defense," Saban said. "We’ve played a little better each week. We’ve got a lot of young guys playing. We’ve got a lot of mental errors. We didn’t tackle well early on in the season. All those things are things that we are focusing on. On the offensive side, we’ve gotta develop some depth in some other players, especially at receiver now that we’ve lost Waddle for a while, to step up and be able to add some depth and be a playmaker on that side.

"I don’t think there’s a player on our team, on either side of the ball or on special teams, that doesn’t know that there’s not something I can do a little bit better. If everybody could just improve one percent in a whole bunch of areas, it could make a tremendous impact on the whole team.”

Regarding the defense's recent stellar play, which has included only allowing 17 points in the last 10 quarters of play, Saban likes the leadership he is seeing from linebacker Dylan Moses. 

“I think Dylan Moses has done a really good job in that regard," Saban said. "He’s in a position as the signal-caller. I think in the beginning, it was probably a little bit different for him to have to do that, but he’s grown accustomed to it and doing a very good job in that part of it. And I think the players are gaining confidence in that as we develop.”

On a lighter note, Saban was asked if he'd ever consider running for political office when he is done coaching like former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, who is Senator-elect for the state of Alabama.

“I can answer that part real quick - no," Saban said laughing. "But anyway, Tommy’s always been someone who I have a tremendous amount of respect for. Yeah, we did compete against each other, but we’ve been really good friends for a long, long time, and I’m really happy for him. I think he’ll do a really, really good job. We’ve always tried to stay out of the political arena here just as a way of the world in the coaching profession. But I’m happy to see that he’s gonna have an opportunity. I think he’ll do a really good job.”

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU's Ed Orgeron Impressed with Alabama Offense

The Tigers' head coach spoke highly of the Crimson Tide's offensive line and playmakers

Joey Blackwell

Friday Night Lights Radio Ready For Playoff Action

Cary Clark and Jacob Harrison will keep you posted on round one scores

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Basketball's John Petty Jr. Focuses on Consistency Heading into 2020 Season

The SEC's leading three-point shooter in 2019 returns to Alabama for his senior season following a testing of the NBA draft waters over the summer

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Taken' One for the Team

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Cross Country's Mercy Chelangat Earns National Athlete of the Week Honors

The junior cross country athlete is the first woman to be given the honor in Crimson Tide program history

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs totaled 128 yards on 31 carries in the team's 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama's Alex Reese Aims To Bounce Back From Up-And-Down Season in 2020-2021

Alex Reese, one of the Crimson Tide's three returning seniors from a year ago, is looking to take his game to a new level in 2020-2021 to help propel a Crimson Tide team into Southeastern Conference title contention

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American 2021 DE Dallas Turner

Turner is in the middle of a stellar senior season that includes nine sacks and 18 total tackles

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Political Science

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell