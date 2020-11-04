Nick Saban Addresses Where Alabama Needs To Improve During Bye Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After six consecutive weeks of playing Southeastern Conference opponents, the University of Alabama has hit its bye week, and it has come at the right time for the Crimson Tide.

"I think open dates are always welcome after you played six straight weeks," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "I think our team could use a little rest, recovery time. We’ve got some guys nicked up that have an opportunity to maybe get a little healthier. Obviously, we want to focus on improvement, things that we haven’t done as well as we’d like, individually and collectively as units, and see if we can make some improvement during this time.

"And also use this time to work on anything that new opponents that we have down the road is different than what we’ve seen so far. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish this week and just go from there.”

The bye week is always a time to assess and reflect on where the Crimson Tide is at as a whole, but next week's matchup with LSU marks the beginning of a new season in the minds of players and coaches.

Saban addressed what areas are points of emphasis moving forward.

"I just think in consistency in performance, especially on defense," Saban said. "We’ve played a little better each week. We’ve got a lot of young guys playing. We’ve got a lot of mental errors. We didn’t tackle well early on in the season. All those things are things that we are focusing on. On the offensive side, we’ve gotta develop some depth in some other players, especially at receiver now that we’ve lost Waddle for a while, to step up and be able to add some depth and be a playmaker on that side.

"I don’t think there’s a player on our team, on either side of the ball or on special teams, that doesn’t know that there’s not something I can do a little bit better. If everybody could just improve one percent in a whole bunch of areas, it could make a tremendous impact on the whole team.”

Regarding the defense's recent stellar play, which has included only allowing 17 points in the last 10 quarters of play, Saban likes the leadership he is seeing from linebacker Dylan Moses.

“I think Dylan Moses has done a really good job in that regard," Saban said. "He’s in a position as the signal-caller. I think in the beginning, it was probably a little bit different for him to have to do that, but he’s grown accustomed to it and doing a very good job in that part of it. And I think the players are gaining confidence in that as we develop.”

On a lighter note, Saban was asked if he'd ever consider running for political office when he is done coaching like former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, who is Senator-elect for the state of Alabama.

“I can answer that part real quick - no," Saban said laughing. "But anyway, Tommy’s always been someone who I have a tremendous amount of respect for. Yeah, we did compete against each other, but we’ve been really good friends for a long, long time, and I’m really happy for him. I think he’ll do a really, really good job. We’ve always tried to stay out of the political arena here just as a way of the world in the coaching profession. But I’m happy to see that he’s gonna have an opportunity. I think he’ll do a really good job.”