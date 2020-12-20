Nick Saban Pleased with Alabama's Rose Bowl Berth: "We’re Just Happy to Be in the Game"

The Alabama head coach stated that his team had no preference regarding which playoff bowl game his team ended up at

While many Alabama football fans and media members alike expected for the Crimson Tide to be making a trip to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee had other plans in mind for Alabama.

On Sunday morning, it was announced that the No. 1 Crimson Tide would be traveling to Arlington, Texas to take on the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the relocated Rose Bowl.

Later on Sunday afternoon, Saban said that he had no preference regarding which bowl game his Alabama program played in.

“We had no preference,” Saban said. “We’re just happy to be in the game. We knew that we’d be playing against a very good team wherever. I think both venues are outstanding venues and will be a great experience for our players so we had no preference at all.”

The last time the Crimson Tide took on the Fighting Irish was back in 2013 in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. Alabama won in convincing fashion, downing Notre Dame 42-14.

Saban noted that while the culture of his Crimson Tide hasn't changed dramatically since the last time the two teams met, his team's style of play definitely has.

“I think the basic fundamental culture that we try to create in our program is not really changed that much in terms of helping players be more successful in life or having been in a program where it’s personal development, academic support, career development, development as football players,” Saban said. “But how we play on the field, we’ve probably changed as the game has changed. Play a little different style on offense. We were more run the ball, play-action pass, NFL-type offense probably back in the 2012 days than we are right now.

"Sort of NFL-style but also incorporated a lot of the spread concepts of RPOs and those types of things so we’ve kind of evolved a little bit as the game has evolved on the field but the culture of the program really hasn’t changed.”

In the fourth quarter of Alabama's SEC Championship victory over Florida, the Crimson Tide's starting center in Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury that was later announced to be season-ending.

While Dickerson will miss out on the playoff, Saban stated that he and his team have full confidence in the team's backup, redshirt-senior Chris Owens.

“Well Chris Owens has played a lot of football for us,” Saban said. “He’s an experienced player. We have a lot of confidence in him, he’s played multiple positions, he’s always been the backup center as well as playing right tackle, left tackle, filling in for whoever has not been in there.

"Landon is a hard guy to replace just because of his leadership, his personality — he’s very inspirational in a lot of ways to his teammates — so I don’t know that you replace a guy like that but we have a lot of confidence in Chris Owens.”

Despite the loss of Dickerson, Alabama still has a solid offensive line that should present trouble for Notre Dame's defense.

At the end of the day, Saban is happy to have his team in yet another College Football Playoff.

“I’m really proud of our team for the opportunity that they’ve created for themselves,” Saban said. “They’ve handled a lot of adversity and disruptions during the course of the season to sort of get to this point. It’s an honor for us to be in the College Football Playoff playing against an outstanding Notre Dame team who I’d like to congratulate on the great season that they had. They’ve got some really, really good players and they’ve played well as a team all year long.

"When you play this time of year you always expect to play against really good opponents. We’ve been in the playoffs before and we’re certainly honored to be back there again this year.”