Nick Saban Commends Arkansas Quarterbacks, Respects Razorbacks' Effort this Season

The Alabama head coach complimented what Sam Pittman has been able to accomplish in his first season as head coach of the Razorbacks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Speaking on the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday morning, Alabama football coach Nick Saban discussed his team’s preparation for this coming Saturday’s road game at Arkansas.

While the Razorbacks’ record might not indicate it at 3-6, head coach Sam Pittman has built a stalwart team that won’t go down easily. In fact, four of Arkansas’ six losses have been lost by three points or less.

For Saban, the Razorbacks’ grit is worthy of his and his team’s respect.

“We have a lot of respect for Arkansas as a team,” Saban said. “They’ve played very, very well to lose three games by a total of seven points and be in every game that they’ve played they’ve played really, really well on both sides of the ball. I think Sam has done a great job there, the players really reflect his personality — play hard, play with a lot of toughness. This’ll be a tough game for us and we gotta focus on what we need to do to execute and play well on the road again in the SEC.”

The Razorbacks are coming off of three-straight losses, with their most recent being this past Saturday at Missouri in a 50-48 nail-biter comeback by the Tigers. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks was missing from the game after suffering a rib injury the week prior, but his replacement in K.J. Jefferson did a solid job, throwing 18-of-33 for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

While Arkansas’ record might not indicate it, both quarterbacks have performed well this season and could potentially cause some troubles early on in the game against the Crimson Tide.

Don’t expect them t get past Saban, though, who praised both quarterbacks’ play on Wednesday morning.

“I think both guys do a really, really good job,” Saban said. “[Jefferson] really played well against Missouri last week. Really executed the offense well. They didn’t make a lot of changes in a lot of the things that they did. They have a very, very good concept of what they do on offense and do a really good job of executing it. The guy’s athletic — he’s a big, strong guy — he threw the ball effectively, threw it well and I thought he played really well.

“I think Feleipe has played really, really well all year long. [He’s] got a good understanding of what he’s doing. He’s been effective as a passer, he’s extending plays, he’s run when he needed to run. So I think both guys are capable and both have done a really good job when they’ve gotten opportunities.”

Earlier this week Pittman stated that he believes that Alabama’s offensive line is the best that he’s ever seen. The Crimson Tide has indeed been stout up front and displayed their prowess well against LSU, allowing quarterback Mac Jones to be hit only once and surrendering one sack with second-string quarterback Bryce Young under center late in the game.

While Saban appreciated the compliment from Pittman, he was quick to note that his offensive line and team playing together is because they are a cohesive unit and that he doesn’t like to compare the teams that he’s had over the years.

“We don’t ever make comparisons,” Saban said. “We’ve had a lot of good players here, a lot of good offensive teams, a lot of good quarterbacks, a lot of good receivers, a lot of good runners. I think the thing that this group does is they play really well together and they have tremendous balance and every guy has done a really good job of doing what the coaches have asked them to do and I think the consistency in their performance reflects that.

“The challenge is always to keep it that way and that’s certainly something that’ll be important for us this week.”

Alabama at Arkansas is scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT kick on Saturday morning (ESPN).