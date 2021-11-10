Nick Saban Discusses Adapting to Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday, Alabama defensive back Marcus Banks announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Leaving a team in the middle of the season was previously unheard of barring unusual circumstances, but it has become more of the norm in college football with the transfer portal and more relaxed transfer rules from the NCAA.

Nick Saban was asked about Banks' status with the team during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. While Saban didn't answer the question directly, the Alabama head coach did give some insight on how he feels about dealing with the transfer portal.

"It’s our goal and aspiration when we recruit every player here to help them be successful personally, academically, athletically, and we want to continue to try to do that everywhere we can with every player," Saban said. "But the circumstances that we have now where players can decide to basically leave the team and go someplace else—we have to adapt to that."

Banks was a talented recruit out of Texas who has seen limited playing time across his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He did record an interception against Mercer earlier this season in his first career start.

For now, Saban is focused on coaching the players who are still here and want to be here contributing to the team's run toward another College Football Playoff appearance. The defensive backs are the position group that Saban works most closely with at practice each week, and he said he's encouraged by the progress he's seen at the position.

"I'm encouraged by the players that we have on the team and very much committed to coaching those guys," Saban said. "And so we're making progress at that position, and I’m not discouraged at all by the players that we have."