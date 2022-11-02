Nick Saban Discusses Bye Week Impact Ahead of LSU

Nick Saban spoke earlier in the week about how the bye week can have varied effects on a team, posing the question "What are you attaching yourself to?" The mindset of the players remains to be seen, but one result of the bye week is that it allows players, coaches and support staff to get healthier and work aspects of the game to prepare for what's beyond the weekend of no game.

During the SEC Coaches Weekly Teleconference on Wednesday, Saban revisited that ideal, specifically in how the bye week impacted the offensive line.

"I think the bye week has done them well," Saban said of the group. "I think we've been able to improve pretty significantly this week and we'll see and make an assessment of how they play in the game, which is the most important thing."

Bryce Young has only been sacked eight times this season. Only three other SEC quarterbacks have been sacked less.

There have also been plays where Young has had at least five or six seconds (which can be an eternity for a quarterback) in the pocket to throw, so the pass blocking success is evident.

Where the Crimson Tide could be more consistent overall, is in the running game, which has been inconsistent. It's a factor that will be key against LSU in Tiger Stadium.

"LSU's got a very good defense and their front seven is really, really good," Saban said. "So it's going to be a challenge for us. It's just something that we've got to focus on what we need to do to execute and do the things that we need to do a little bit better. That's what we need to do."

The Crimson Tide will take on the LSU Tigers this Saturday at 6 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

