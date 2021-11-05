Nick Saban Discusses Revenge Factor Against LSU

The Crimson Tide head coach spoke on the use of revenge as a motivating factor for both him and his players on Thursday night's episode of Hey Coach!

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two years ago inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, then-No. 3 Alabama football lost at home to then-No. 2 LSU by a margin of 46-41. It was the Crimson Tide's first loss of the season and, while it didn't completely seal the team's postseason fate, it set the table for the program's first time sitting out of the College Football Playoff.

On Saturday, LSU will make its first return to Tuscaloosa since that loss, and it's safe to say that the Alabama players and coaches that were a part of that team haven't forgotten that night.

"Oh I think they remember it," Saban said of his players. "I remember it."

This year, one topic has been brought up repeatedly as the Crimson Tide and the Tigers prepare for their matchup: revenge. While most would think that Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU last season in Baton Rouge would suffice, a win at home in front of the Crimson Tide faithful this coming weekend would exceed last year's win by a significant margin.

When it comes to last year's win, Saban doesn't even think about it.

"We don't talk about that," Saban said. "We're getting ready to play this game."

Speaking on the Hey Coach! radio show with host Eli Gold on Thursday night, Saban spoke at-length about how revenge plays a factor in the game of football. While he personally isn't a fan of using revenge as a means to get his players ready for a game, Saban didn't deny its effectiveness.

"I've always thought that revenge should not be a motivator, but it is," Saban said. "When people disrespect somebody in some kind of way — and sometimes it doesn't have to be that they said anything or did anything. Maybe it's a humiliating loss or whatever that you had, I do think that it is a motivating factor for people from a pride standpoint to — I guess, for lack of a better term — get even or whatever you might say.

"But again, it goes back to my thing of always saying players should want to be the best players they can be because of who they are and what they want to accomplish and what they want to do."

This year sees a one-loss Alabama program whose playoff hopes are still very much alive and well. Upon the first release of the CFP rankings this past Tuesday, the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 2 in the country, behind only top-ranked Georgia in its quest for a national title.

The same cannot be said for LSU, who started the season 4-4 and is unranked. That being said, the Tigers frequently bring their best football to play against the Crimson Tide, and their record doesn't necessarily indicate what kind of surprises the team might have in store this Saturday.

That being said, Saban is dead-set on not using his team's loss two years ago to motivate his team. Saban has noted for decades that he does not like to have external factors motivate his players, and to him revenge is just that.

"Revenge to me is an external factor," Saban said. "It's an external factor that motivates you. That to me is not a great way to live your competitive life — when you're relying on external factors to get you motivated to play. You should do it because you want to be the best that you can be and do the things you need to do to do that [and] create those habits on a daily basis.

"But I will agree, revenge is [a motivator]."