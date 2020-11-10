Nick Saban Doesn't Care About Your Rankings, and with Good Reason

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban made his thoughts clear on Monday afternoon regarding his Crimson Tide being the new No. 1 team in college football:

He doesn’t care how good you think his team is.

After Clemson fell in a 47-40 overtime thriller at Notre Dame on Saturday night, voters of both the Amway Coaches and AP Top 25 agreed that Alabama was the new top team in the country. With the Crimson Tide once again at the top, the program continued its streak as being ranked No. 1 for at least one week in each of the last 13 seasons.

To Saban, it all means absolutely nothing.

“It means nothing at all right now,” Saban said to the media on Monday. “And I think especially in this year, because it's very, very difficult even at this point in the season, to know who is really established them as the most dangerous teams in the country on a consistent basis. We have conferences that have played one game, conferences that have played three games, conferences that have played more games than we've played.

“I think it's very, very difficult to be able to determine that. So I think it's even more meaningless this year than ever before.”

Nobody should be surprised at Saban’s words. His apathy towards college football rankings systems is well known by Alabama fans after having been in Tuscaloosa for 14 seasons. The Crimson Tide has won national championships entering the BSC or College Football Playoff ranked first, second, third and fourth, so being the number one team doesn’t necessarily equate to winning a national title.

In fact, it goes even further than that. Under Saban at Alabama, the Crimson Tide has won only one national title out of six when entering the national championship as the best team in the country. That only time was at the 2010 Rose Bowl against Texas. In fact, the other three times that Alabama entered the College Football Playoff as the top team, all three times the Crimson Tide lost.

As hard as that is to believe, it’s the truth.

In a year that has thrown so many variables and adversity towards the teams of college football, being the No. 1 team doesn’t necessarily reflect that that respective team is the best in the country. For example, while Clemson lost to Notre Dame, the team was without its Heisman hopeful quarterback in Trevor Lawrence due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

Saban is very well aware of this fact and reiterates to both the fans and his team that where you are ranked in the middle of the season doesn’t matter. It’s where you ultimately finish that truly counts.

“If people get satisfied or complacent because of where they're ranked right now, that can affect their focus and ability to do — continue to do — the things they need to do to improve,” Saban said. “I've always said this before you've heard it before. Complacency creates a blatant disregard for doing what's right. That's something that our players are going to have to show maturity and understanding that it's not where you are right now.

“It's where you finish that counts and if you're going to finish the right way, you need to continue to try to improve and do the things that we need to do to execute even more consistently on a week-to-week basis.”

With Alabama as the new No. 1, Saban and his Crimson Tide continue preparations for unranked LSU following its bye week. While the Tigers might have had a 2-3 start to the season, both Alabama and its fans have come to expect a tough battle when taking on LSU, especially when the game is played down in Death Valley.

This Tigers team is not the same team that beat the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium and ultimately won a national title, though. Far from it. After seeing much success last year, LSU only had three returning starters on offense and five on defense thanks to the NFL draft. Coach Ed Orgeron and his team have frequently had to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks among the team, with the latest coronavirus numbers on the team reportedly leaving them with just 60 players and potentially putting this Saturday’s game against Alabama in jeopardy.

Saban would probably call all of that kind of talk rat poison, though.

“This is an awfully big game for us,” Saban said. “The LSU game is always a big game. It's turned into kind of a rivalry game because of the success of the two programs, and I don't think this year is any different, regardless of record. LSU has a lot of really, really good players. They have a lot of talent on their team. These guys are very capable of being one of the best teams in the country because of the talent that they have. I think our players really need to respect that and make sure that we go into this game playing great attention to details and play with great discipline and being able to execute the way we need to execute to play against these kinds of football players.”

Last year, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones watched the defeat of his team at the hands of LSU from the bench as Tua Tagovailoa fought on the gridiron. This season, the Heisman favorite gets his shot at taking down the Tigers, albeit under incredibly different odds and circumstances.

While it is unknown whether or not Jones had been sitting by and listening to what his head coach had said about being ranked first in the country, Jones’ response to being the top team and taking LSU seriously sounded like it came from a Saban soundboard.

“It’s great to be considered the top team, but none of it matters,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re ranked 25th or first, you have to go out there and control your own destiny by winning every game. If we can just try to win every game we’ll continue to go throughout the season and get a chance to play more games. Really we just have to concentrate on this week; go out there and try to beat LSU and whatever happens, happens from there.”

If all of the Alabama players have the same mindset as Saban and Jones, it will likely be a long night for the LSU Tigers on Saturday.