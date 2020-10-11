Nick Saban, Dylan Moses Suggest Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Had Their Signals: "They Had an Answer for Everything"

OXFORD, Miss. — In what was considered a defensive nightmare for both teams, University of Alabama coach Nick Saban had some interesting comments following his team's 63-48 win at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

As a guy who prides himself on the defensive side of the ball, Saban's Crimson Tide allowed 647 yards of total offense, which was the most ever in school history.

“It seemed like everything we did, they had an answer for,” Saban said. “I don’t know if they had our signals or what but that’s not anything unusual but it seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play that they could have against it. And they had a really good plan and Lane is a really good coach.”

Saban also described his demeanor as "bubbling and boiling" on the sideline throughout the evening.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, who was a part of Saban's coaching staff for three seasons from 2014-2016, obviously knew the tendencies of his former boss and current Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding did not join the Crimson Tide until December of 2017, which was almost a full year after Kiffin's departure.

Redshirt-junior linebacker Dylan Moses, who tallied a new career-high in total tackles with 13, concurred with Saban.

"I definitely think so," Moses said when asked straight up, if the Rebels had their signals. "There were a lot of things we had to adjust to and like I said, it didn’t help that Coach Kiffin was our coach for like three years and knows the ins and outs of our defense. So there are a lot of things we need to change up, the signals and all that because I’m pretty sure they were watching it. But we have to do better overall.”