SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Nick Saban, Dylan Moses Suggest Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Had Their Signals: "They Had an Answer for Everything"

Tyler Martin

OXFORD, Miss. — In what was considered a defensive nightmare for both teams, University of Alabama coach Nick Saban had some interesting comments following his team's 63-48 win at Ole Miss on Saturday night. 

As a guy who prides himself on the defensive side of the ball, Saban's Crimson Tide allowed 647 yards of total offense, which was the most ever in school history. 

“It seemed like everything we did, they had an answer for,” Saban said. “I don’t know if they had our signals or what but that’s not anything unusual but it seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play that they could have against it. And they had a really good plan and Lane is a really good coach.”

Saban also described his demeanor as "bubbling and boiling" on the sideline throughout the evening.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, who was a part of Saban's coaching staff for three seasons from 2014-2016, obviously knew the tendencies of his former boss and current Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding did not join the Crimson Tide until December of 2017, which was almost a full year after Kiffin's departure. 

Redshirt-junior linebacker Dylan Moses, who tallied a new career-high in total tackles with 13, concurred with Saban.

"I definitely think so," Moses said when asked straight up, if the Rebels had their signals. "There were a lot of things we had to adjust to and like I said, it didn’t help that Coach Kiffin was our coach for like three years and knows the ins and outs of our defense. So there are a lot of things we need to change up, the signals and all that because I’m pretty sure they were watching it. But we have to do better overall.”

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama QB Mac Jones Delivers Again At Ole Miss: "We Knew We Had to Be Pretty Much Perfect"

The Crimson Tide signal caller continued his hot start to the season on Saturday night against the Rebels, passing for over 400 yards for the second straight week

Tyler Martin

Notebook: Alabama Defense Frustrated By Ole Miss' Up-Tempo Offense in Road Win

Alabama's defense showed holes and glaring weaknesses on Saturday night against the Rebels, but its time to learn and get better quick according to Dylan Moses

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Holds Off Ole Miss in Offensive Slugfest, 63-48

The Crimson Tide and the Rebels combined for 1,370 yards on a rainy night in Oxford

Joey Blackwell

Live updates: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss

As if Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin wasn't enough of a draw, the game will be played with Hurricane Delta going by

Christopher Walsh

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall; Alabama at Ole Miss Still on for Saturday

Tropical Storm Delta turned into Hurricane Delta and continues to strengthen while heading toward the Gulf Coast later this week

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss, TV, Time, Updated SEC Schedule

How to see and follow Alabama football when it visits Ole Miss for the Nick Saban-Lane Kiffin reunion

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 5 Tracker: Rams Set to Activate Terrell Lewis

Numerous former Crimson Tide players in the NFL may be out of action this week for a variety of reasons

Kristi F. Patick

by

jblackwell

University of Alabama Releases Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Tuscaloosa campus reports slight increase and semester-low numbers last week

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 5: Mark Ingram II

Everything you need for Week 5 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh