Nick Saban: "Every American Has a Voice"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After coach Nick Saban and the University of Alabama football program led a march and rally against racial injustice on campus last week, those words from the players' speeches quickly turned to action just days later.

Crimson Tide athletes were able to register to vote after practice last week and the Southeastern Conference announced its plan to form a voter education program geared toward local and federal elections.

"We have had several voter registration education programs here recently," Saban said to the media via Zoom on Tuesday evening. "Alabama Athletics’ Civic Engagement Initiative is something that we’re trying to continue to create awareness on how important it is or everyone to vote. I’ve been very proud of our players and their response to register to vote, be prepared and educated on how they can vote absentee. So I’ve been very pleased with that."

Saban addressed rumors of him preferring one candidate over another, emphasizing how important it is for every citizen of the country to utilize their voice and go to the polls come election day.

"And I know it’s kind of out there that — I can tell you we’re not endorsing a candidates," Saban said. "I’ve never endorsed a candidate, nor will I ever endorse a candidate or get involved in politics in any way, shape or form. I don’t think that’s my place. But I do think it is very, very important that every American has a voice and uses their opportunity to vote so their voice is heard. And I would encourage everyone to do that and I would certainly do that, even though I do it absentee and I don’t even know when Election Day is sometimes — we have a game that week, I get that. But I think it’s important that everybody creates awareness for the importance of being able to do that, and our players have done a good job of that."