Nick Saban Gives Injury Update on TE Cam Latu

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban, quoting the legendary Bear Bryant, said during Wednesdays' press conference "You never know how much a horse can pull until you give them a heavy load."

The load Saban's referring to is the challenge the Crimson Tide have this weekend as the team heads to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns.

"I think that everybody needs to understand that if you’re going to pull the load, you gotta prepare the right way, you gotta work the right way, you can’t make mental errors, you gotta be able to stay focused," Saban said.

Unlike the Tide's previous opponent Utah State, Saban is not taking the Longhorns lightly as the team continues to prepare. Also unlike Utah State, however, the Crimson Tide will get back one of their main offensive weapons. Tight end Cameron Latu, who was left off the depth chart last week and has been recovering from a knee injury, is expected to return to the starting lineup for Alabama's first away game.

“Good. He’s doing well. 100 percent," Saban said about Latu's recent practices during the press conference. "Runs well, moves well — practiced quite a bit last week, thought he needed another week of practice. This’ll be his first game, so it’ll be a little different for him than some of the guys who had to play last week, but from a health standpoint we think he’s ready to go.”

Latu, who was named to the Mackey Award watchlist for the nation's best tight end, is the only returner who was top five last season in both receptions (26) and yards (410). He was also tied for second on the team with John Metchie with eight receiving touchdowns.

Fans will get to see Latu in action for the first time this season when the Tide take on Texas Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m. CT.