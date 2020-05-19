Nick Saban, Greg Byrne Talk Obstacles and Opportunities During Pandemic

University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban and director of athletics Greg Byrne were featured on two separate media outlets on Monday night.

Saban was a special guest on ESPN's SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, while Byrne spoke to Eye on the Ball on KVOL 1030 AM in Tucson, Ariz. Both men spoke on the obstacles and opportunities that the current pandemic has provided during the past couple of months.

With the 2020 college football season still in jeopardy, Byrne stated that he has grown more positive that college athletics will return this fall than he was in early March, and is encouraged by the results that he's seen in the testing of vaccination and prevention.

“Until there’s a vaccine I think there’s going to be a multi-step way for us to kind of get back to whatever our new normal is and that’s through increased testing — that I think is coming on the line and I’m encouraged from what I’m hearing about that — and more rapid testing and I think there’s opportunities for saliva-based testing which obviously testing through the way of a swab is very challenging," Byrne said. "Tracing, you know, continuing to have social distancing and proper hygiene. You know one of the things that’s continuing to show more promise is just how much masks help limit the virus from being transferred from one person to another — the transmission of it — and depending on what you read it’s certainly north of 90 percent and some studies have shown 98, 90 percent reduction in transmission if everybody in a room or everybody in an area is wearing a mask. I think there’s things that we can do.

“I’m more optimistic than I have been about us having the ability to have a fall sports season.”

The Crimson Tide is currently scheduled to face Southern California on Sept. 5 in Arlington, Texas. Over the past couple of weeks, rumors have begun to spread that Alabama is in talks with TCU to consider playing in Dallas should USC not be able to compete.

On Monday, however, California governor Gavin Newsom stated that professional sports may resume preparing for their upcoming seasons provided that practice safe social distancing guidelines and host games without fans. While this statement was only directed at professional sports, it holds promise that the same could be extended to college athletics as well.

Regarding the upcoming matchup against USC, Byrne was adamant that the game will proceed as scheduled.

“It is on,” Byre said. “What we said when this all started as you can imagine we got calls from a lot of the national media, local media and they’re saying ‘Are you gonna be able to have football? Should you move it to the spring or is it even going to happen at all? A shortened season?’ And when I first started getting the questions right after we got back from the SEC basketball tournament where everything got put on hold I said ‘Guys it’s March, we’ve got almost six months until we kick off the football season and there’s so much we don’t know right now’ and what I’d tell you right now is what we knew two months ago we know a lot more right now, and I think what we’ll know two months from now is even more.

"Obviously what this is is very serious. We gotta listen to the health experts and have them guide us through this and that’s what we’re doing.”

Following Byrne's appearance on the radio waves in Arizona, Saban took to the television screen with Van Pelt, speaking on how his process has evolved during the pandemic.

In typical Saban fashion, he revealed that he had begun working on a plan as soon as he was informed that spring practices were to be postponed.

“I think that the first thing I did is — they told us on March 13 which was a Friday which was the last day of school before everybody went on spring break that we were shut down, that we couldn’t have spring practice, we couldn’t do any recruiting and immediately I just started to develop a new plan for how are we going to move forward with our team and our players," Saban said. "One of the things that I’ve noticed on these Zoom calls everyday is — because we can do it slow, we can teach concepts — there’s been some tremendous teaching going on that when you have players for 20 hours a week and you got a 45-minute meeting and you gotta go out and practice sometimes you can’t do quite as good a job of teaching off the field and you gotta depend on what you do on the field.

"So what we’ve been able to do off the field I think is going to enhance the players’ chances of development when they get back whenever that might be.”

Instead of viewing the coronavirus as an obstacle, Saban has used the absence of spring football to hold staff and team meetings as well as with individual players and positions in order to educate them on schemes and team practices. While not revealing much solid information, Saban seemed to be pleased with the results so far.

In addition to talking about how he and his staff are handling the current pandemic, Saban also took a moment to define two words that have become all too familiar with Crimson Tide fans: The Process.

“I think the process to me is just you define a goal and an expectation that you have for your organization or for yourself and the process is just the definition of what you have to do to accomplish that goal or standard that you want to sort of aspire to," Saban said. "I think the most important thing about that is you gotta have a discipline to execute it every day and certainly that’s something we try to instill in our players and the people in our organization so that we have a chance to reach the goals and aspirations that we have.”