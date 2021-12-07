Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Nick Saban Named Finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year
The Alabama head coach is one of 13 finalists for the national award.
Alabama Athletics

On Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America and the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Alabama head coach Nick Saban as one of 13 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. 

Saban is a two-time winner of the award (2003 at LSU, 2008 at Alabama) and has been named a finalist eight times. Gene Stallings is the only other Alabama coach to win the award (1992).

He has led Alabama to the College Football Playoff for the seventh time in eight seasons, and most recently coached the Crimson Tide to the SEC championship win over Georgia. It is Saban's eight SEC title at Alabama. It also the fifth time the Crimson Tide has been the No. 1 seed in the CFP. 

The three other head coaches in the CFP, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, are all among the finalists as well. 

The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 20 and will be presented with the award prior to the CFP National Championship in Indianapolis on Jan. 8.

"We have a well-balanced group of finalists, geographically positioned across the country and coaches from all sizes of schools,” FWAA Executive Director Steve Richardson said in a press release. "Congratulations to all of the finalists for the great seasons they have had during the 2021 season."

2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Finalists 

  • Blake Anderson- Utah State
  • Dave Aranda- Baylor
  • Luke Fickell- Cincinnati
  • Thomas Hancock- Northern Illinois
  • Jim Harbaugh- Michigan
  • Billy Napier- Louisiana
  • Pat Narduzzi- Pitt
  • Nick Saban- Alabama
  • Kalani Sitake- BYU
  • Kirby Smart- Georgia
  • Jeff Traylor- UTSA
  • Mel Tucker- Michigan State
  • Kyle Whittingham- Utah

