Nick Saban Not Pleased with Effort from Players in Practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During his final meeting of the week with the media, Alabama football coach Nick Saban made something abundantly clear.

He's not happy with the way his team has practiced this week.

“Yesterday was okay," Saban said. "Today we got a lot of guys that had the ‘Poor Mes’, whatever that means. You get into your feelings and you don’t do things you need to do ‘em to have success and when you get that way you don’t create good habits and that’s not a good thing. It’s not something that we can accept and it’s something that we’ve got to do a better job of.”

Throughout the 2021 season, Saban has repeatedly addressed the 'Poor Mes' attitude that his players have expressed during practice. It seems that at this point, most of the players have been bitten by the bug on more than one occasion this season.

This Saturday, No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 21 Arkansas inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While the Razorbacks have just a 7-3 record after winning its first four games of the season, the team is still highly effective in both its rushing attack and its defensive front.

With the challenge that Arkansas presents for Alabama heading into the Crimson Tide's final home game of the season, Saban is well-aware of the fact that his players need to take on a different mindset.

“I think we’re playing a really good team that has a trademark of playing with great intangibles, great toughness, give great effort — hit you in the mouth every chance they get," Saban said. "I think we need to have the right mindset in playing in a game like this. I think we need to have the right mindset in preparation, in practice, how we practice, how physical we need to be in terms of how we need to play in a game like this. And that’s everybody’s choice. If you don’t have that choice, you need to change the way you think because that’s the kind of game this is going to be.

"So we’re excited about playing at home but we’re also trying to be excited about how we prepare, how we play, how we practice — the things we need to do to get ready to play a tough team and a tough opponent in the SEC. So that’s kind of where we’re at.”

Alabama and Arkansas will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday (CBS).

