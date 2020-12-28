Nick Saban Offers Updates on Landon Dickerson, Jaylen Waddle, and LaBryan Ray

The Crimson Tide coach revealed that his starting center had successful surgery after suffering a knee injury against Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During his first media appearance of Rose Bowl week, University of Alabama coach Nick Saban provided injury updates for offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, wideout Jaylen Waddle, and defensive end LaBryan Ray.

Dickerson, who suffered a season-ending injury late in the fourth quarter against Florida in the SEC Championship Game, recently had surgery to fix the ligament damage in his knee.

The Rimington Trophy finalist averaged a run-blocking grade of 91.3 and 99.6 on assignments throughout the 2020 campaign.

"Landon Dickerson had successful surgery," Saban said on Monday. "He'll obviously be out for this game. We're excited about the fact that he is gonna be ok in the future. And he's been a great leader on our team and will certainly be missed."

Waddle, who has missed every game since Oct. 25 against Tennessee when he broke his ankle on the opening kickoff, has been progressing nicely and a viral video on Instagram showed that his boot has been removed.

But fans might want to hold their horses if they are expecting him to return for the College Football Playoff against Notre Dame on Friday.

"Jaylen's rehab is coming along," Saban said. "He's doing dry-land running, still working to try to get back. But he is making progress. We're happy to see him be able to at least go out there and do some running and do some things, but he's not back in practice yet."

Lastly, Ray has been dealing with a nagging elbow injury since the week of the Georgia game and it has caused him to miss a total of five games.

He saw the field last against Auburn and LSU in reserve action. Ray did not suit up for games against Arkansas and Florida.

"He's not practicing," Saban said. "He is still rehabbing."