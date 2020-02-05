Watch: Nick Saban's Opening Comments from National Signing Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban's opening comments for his press conference on National Signing Day went six minutes and 20 seconds, unusually long for the University of Alabama coach.

Here's the transcript of what he said Wednesday evening:

“Once known as Signing Day, now sort of a limited edition signing day, sort of ends recruiting for this year and begins recruiting for next year.

“We signed three players today to go with 22 players we had signed before, so that brings our total to 25.

“We’re really excited about the players we were able to attract.

“This is an accumulation of a lot of hard work by a lot of people. I think our recruiting staff here did phenomenal job sort of setting the table for our coaches to go out and make the evaluations – that’s something you have to do really early on now – figure out who you want to recruit, going through the process of developing the relationships to recruit them.

“And then the team of people, because we really do team recruit here. I’m talking about not just the assistant coaches, but our support staff here, whether it’s the academic staff, our strength and conditioning coaches, medical staff, nurtritionists; the University community, the time they spend in terms of academic needs for what they want to major in, our administration, Greg Byrne, President Dr. (Staurt) Bell. So many people that contribute to the team that helps us have success in recruiting. I also think all of our fans out there that create an atmosphere and environment when they visit, whether it’s A-Day or a game in the fall. Tradition is such an important of what players want to be involved with. When they see the spirit and enthusiasm and passion that our fans have, I think that goes a long way to allowing players to know this is a place that would be really fun to play at.

“We had 13 guys who came in early this year, which is probably good for player development for us. I think it’s always a good transition for guys academically when they come in and spend much less time involved with football. Socially, I think they have more time to develop relationships and the learning curve for what they have to go through to be able to compete and contribute next year. More time friendly for them, because they have a lot more time to learn and develop.

“I do think one thing people have to understand now is the only thing that is certain now is the uncertainty because of the way we have established how people can leave your organization; there are more [ways] how people come to your organization.. So roster management is much more difficult and there are some uncertainties in what the roster is going to look like. Used to be when I stood up here this time of year I knew exactly who was going to be on our team and how it was going to go and I’m not sure that’s always the case now.

“I know today y’all talk a lot about rankings and ratings and who did what in recruiting. I think the key thing for us is we think we got a lot of good players – character, quality people who want to get an education who are good football players. I think if you look at the average rating of the guys that we got it’s pretty high regardless of where they rank us.

“But I think the focus for young players coming into the program is not on where they are ranked and rated as high school players, but what they have to do to develop as quality football players when they get to college.

“I think that lot of times we create a lot of expectations out there for our fans and also for the player that are very, very unrealistic and sometimes difficult for guys to achieve and also for guys to stay focused on not necessarily the outcome, but what do I need to do to get to the outcome, which means what do I need to do to develop to be a good player.

“We have a responsibility and an obligation to give every player an opportunity to play and we’ve had a lot of freshmen contribute to our team here, but we also have a responsibility and an obligation to not play players before they are ready to play, because they are not going to create value for themselves if they have to do that. Hopefully, we’ll have enough depth on our team so that’s really not going to happen.

“I don’t know which of these guys will turn out to be the guys that develop quickly and can contribute to our team next year, but we’re certainly going to give everyone an opportunity and help these guys develop the best we can.

“Again, I want to thank everybody that contributed their hard work that contributed to the success of this class, and we’re looking forward to working with these guys so they have a chance to be successful personally, academically, and athletically here, and have a better chance to be more successful in life because they were involved in the program, and that remains to be the goal for all the players we have in the program.”