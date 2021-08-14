Nick Saban Pleased with Bryce Young's Performance at First Fall Scrimmage

The sophomore quarterback is surrounded by other young players on the offensive side of the ball for the Crimson Tide, and Saban is encouraged by their early play.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football held its first fall scrimmage three weeks to the day before the season opener against Miami, and while it was closed to the media, head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts after in a press conference.

Even though it is still early in fall camp and has been a difficult week according to Saban, he was pleased with what he saw in the first scrimmage, particularly the play of presumed starting quarterback Bryce Young.

"I was pleased with his performance," Saban said. "I'm sure if you ask him, he'll be the first one to say he's looking forward to working to try to improve and improve the production overall in terms of our execution on offense, and that's what's gonna make us better.”

Saban said that the offense around Young has to play better around him in order to create opportunities for the sophomore quarterback and the entire offense to be successful.

"At times today, I didn't think you know maybe we did as good a job of that as we need to," Saban said. "So all 11 guys, it's the offensive line, it's the receivers, it's all 11 guys, so that he’ll have more opportunities. But I think when he had opportunities today, he did a really good job."

Young completed 13 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown in limited playing time during his true freshman season in 2020. He will be surrounded by several other young players on offense including a young receiving corps that Saban is "very encouraged" with after the first scrimmage.