Nick Saban Pleased With Bryce Young's Play Following First Scrimmage of Spring

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No starting job is ever given or just handed out at Alabama under Nick Saban. It's earned and if there was any doubt as to the starting quarterback job for the Crimson Tide in 2021, sophomore Bryce Young pulled away from everyone else following the first scrimmage of spring on Friday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"So, for a first scrimmage we're pretty pleased with it," Saban told the media via Zoom. "I thought Bryce did a pretty good job of managing the game and was accurate with the ball and did a nice job, made a few explosive plays, but I thought really did a good job of managing the whole situation on offense when he was in there."

Other scholarship signal callers include junior Paul Tyson and freshman Jalen Milroe, who also performed in Friday's scrimmage.

Outside of on-field ability, Saban noted what he is looking to see from the quarterback position, as it comes to which player can win the locker room before the season gets underway in the fall.

“I don’t think there’s any question about the fact that there’s a technical aspect to playing your position, to being accurate with the ball, throwing it to the right guy, throwing it on time — all those things are important," Saban said. "But your presence out there — especially at the quarterback position — is certainly something that can affect the people around you and quarterback’s a really difficult position to play if the people around you don’t play very well. So I think it’s really, really important that we develop those things.

"Now everybody’s got a different personality so I’m not sure I can sit down and tell a guy exactly how to do that but a guy needs to know that’s really, really important for him to develop that in this spring as well as every other technical aspect of his position.”

As for the offensive line that has to replace three starters from a season ago in Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Alex Leatherwood, there's work to be done according to Saban.

This spring, Chris Owens, who has experience at center and tackle, and Evan Neal are the most experienced lineman of the bunch. For the time being, senior Emil Ekiyor is out for now, per Saban.

“Well, I think we got a long way to go," Saban said. "We got a lot of young guys. I think they’ve got a lot of ability. I think their heads are swimming probably a little bit right now with all the different things that they have to learn on offense but you’re also seeing probably a lot more things than you’re used to seeing out of the defense so that creates a lot of multiples for a young guy.

"So we just want to get those guys to where they have confidence in what they need to do to be able to go out there and execute and do their job on a consistent basis and we’re not there yet and we’re making progress and I think that every one of those guys will see what they need to improve on and we’ll go to work on it on Monday."

Friday's scrimmage is Alabama's eighth workout of the spring, meaning that spring camp is already over halfway done. Practices will conclude on April 17 with the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game back inside Bryant-Denny Stadium (12 p.m, ESPN).