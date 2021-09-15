Nick Saban Provides Another Promising Update on Will Anderson Jr.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban had positive news about Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on Monday and the news was even more encouraging during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference for Anderson's availability against Florida this weekend.

After exiting the Mercer game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury, Anderson did not return. During Monday's media availability Saban said the prognosis was more encouraging than originally hoped and Anderson would be day-to-day. According to Saban, the outside linebacker participated in practice on Tuesday.

"Will did practice yesterday, and we're taking it day by day," Saban said. "If he continues to make improvement throughout the week, he certainly could play in the game."

Alabama is already down one starting outside linebacker after Christopher Allen's foot injury and subsequent surgery after the Miami game. The depth will really be tested against Florida if Anderson isn't available to go, but Saban has confidence in other players.

"If he doesn't play in the game, we have several players who have played the position, [Chris] Braswell and Dallas Turner," Saban said. "So we've already lost Chris Allen at that position, which those two guys were both, you know, very unique players, and I'm not sure you really replace them.

But you know, these other guys are capable. They're young guys. They don't have the same amount of experience, but we're certainly confident that they can go in and do a good job."

Drew Sanders is a player with a little more experience that has also stepped into that role at outside linebacker. Anderson will have a few more practices before the Crimson Tide travels to Gainesville for the conference opener against Florida on Saturday.