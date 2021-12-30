Nick Saban Provides Perspective on Missed Bowl Festivities

The Alabama players voted as a team to stay in the hotel all week to lower risks of getting COVID.

DALLAS —For as long as he has been a coach and as successful as he has been in the industry, Nick Saban still has an extremely high level of trust with his players and often lets them make important decisions for the team. For example, on bowl trips, Saban lets the players decide what the curfew is going to be.

This is why it should come as no surprise that he left it up to the players to decide what the team's rules would be for this week in Dallas. Bowl games often present lots of opportunities for fun activities like amusement parks, nice restaurants, unique local experiences and more.

Last year's team did not get to experience any of that because of COVID, and with the recent rise in cases, neither did the 2021 team. According to Saban, it was voted on by the players, and they chose to stay in the hotel all week to mitigate the risks of getting COVID.

"I didn't make the players do it, but I kind of let them know that you're not going to remember what you did on a Tuesday night in Dallas three months from now, three weeks from now or three years from now," Saban said during his radio show Wednesday night. "But you're going to remember the rest of your life what happens in the game."

On Monday, defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke about the unselfishness of this team, and it reminded him of the mindset of last season's national championship team.

"We got a lot of guys that put a lot of work into this season and they've given themselves the opportunity to be able to play and compete in this semifinal game and who are you to take a chance on that?" Golding said.

"So I think we've been through this, which has helped. I think we've got very unselfish guys. I think we've got good leadership on our football team. And they stood up the other day and it was like ‑‑ you know, one guy on our team said, 'I've never experienced a bowl week, but I have experienced getting a national championship ring.'"

The Crimson Tide will be going for the second consecutive championship ring, but first Alabama will have to beat Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday at 2:30 p.m.