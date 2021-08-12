Nick Saban Reveals the One Thing that Might Convince Him to Join Social Media

The Alabama head football coach has been a staunch opponent to joining Twitter or Instagram, but he might do it if it's in the best interest of his players.

Sportscaster Ernie Johnson, best know for being the host of Inside the NBA on TNT, spoke to the Alabama football team on Wednesday. A five minute snippet of his message was released on the team's official social media accounts.

In the video, Johnson said that when Nick Saban asks you to come speak, the answer is not "yes" or "no", but "what time?" The main point of his message was to be a better human and find a way each day to make someone else's life better. It is a message we can all hear and apply in our lives.

However, it is not a message that came from Saban's social media accounts because the Alabama head coach does not have any social media. He has no desire for Twitter, Instagram or TikTok as he as repeatedly stated through the year. But with the talks of NIL deals and branding for the players, Saban revealed the one thing on Wednesday that might finally get him on social media.

"I would say this, if I thought it would enhance players’ chances to improve their brand by something that I did, I would be all for it," Saban said.

That's about the only reason he would ever do it though. The 69-year-old has proven he doesn't need social media in order to effectively recruit and relate to younger prospects, much less win championships. If it does not line up with his goals, then he does not need it.

"I’ve tried to focus on two things here: how do we develop our players and how do we bring players to our team?" Saban said. "Whether it’s how we evaluate them or how we develop relationships to be able to recruit them here. So far, that’s worked OK. If any of you out there can convince me that me having a Twitter account is gonna help us do a better job in either one of those things, then I might consider it."

If you check Twitter right now, you will find an official account for 12 of the 14 SEC head football coaches with former Saban assistant and current Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher being the other hold out. Even though Saban does not have his own accounts, that does not mean he can't see the value of social media for the players, especially to promote themselves when it comes to NIL.

"What you put out there is creating value for you, one way or another," Saban said. "So it’s no different than we’ve always done. We promote guys to try to create value in their brand by what they do personally, academically and athletically."

Saban said the only restrictions he has ever had for his players about social media are to not post anything about the team or anything that would reflect poorly on one's character.

At Alabama, the coach does not really need his own socials accounts because the Crimson Tide team account has more followers than any other college football team on Twitter and Instagram with more than one million followers on each. The official Alabama Football Facebook page has over 1.4 million followers.

And while Saban does not have personally utilize social media, he has implemented Johnson's message in his own life about finding ways to make someone else's day better. Whether that be winning championships on the field, developing young men for the next stage of life, donating to the community and having a street named after that work, or helping to build 18 houses in Tuscaloosa after the tornado, Saban has made a lot of days better for a lot of people. You just won't hear about it from him on Facebook.