Nick Saban Shares Words of Wisdom to Those that Criticize Assistant Coaches

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It seems that these days, every Alabama football fan has an opinion regarding the Crimson Tide's assistant coaches. Throughout the 2021 season, fans have been critical of both offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

For Golding, it's been due to an apparent lack of production on defense despite the Crimson Tide ranking in to top-5 teams in the country in total defense. For O'Brien, it's the same song but with different lyrics despite Alabama ranking in the top-10 teams in the nation in total offense and No. 3 in scoring offense.

On Monday, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban expressed his thoughts on the criticism his coaching staff receives on a daily basis. When asked the question via Zoom, Saban answered after a brief chuckle.

"Well, I don't know," Saban laughed before composing himself. "I think it's fine. We criticize ourselves all the time. You know, we try to close the gap on perfect in everything that we do. I think players try to close the gap on perfect in everything that they do. Is it possible to be perfect all the time? Probably not. That's why you prepare. That's why you practice. But when we don't get the gap closed like we'd like to, we're very critical of ourselves in terms of identifying what we need to do to try to fix it and how we can try to help players become better, whether it's physical or psychological, you know, whatever the challenge may be. So we're always trying to get it right.

"We're always trying to be perfectionist and how we go about what we do. I don't think we've ever accomplished that, nor do I think we ever will."

Saban is known for being his own harshest critic, which is most likely one of the biggest reasons for his coaching success at multiple schools throughout the decades. If an Alabama fan doesn't like how a player is performing or how a play was executed, chances are that Saban's opinion on the matter aligns with theirs.

However, Saban does admit that when it comes to play-calling, oftentimes results skew people's opinions on if himself or his coordinator did an adequate job.

"There's obviously more than one way to skin a cat, so you know how you go about trying to win a game," Saban said. "Whether it's the end of the game and you don't throw it on third down to get a first down and give the other team the ball back with no timeouts with a minute left to go in the game. I mean, we could debate that forever as to what the best way to do that is, but we chose to do it a certain way and it worked. So everybody's entitled to their opinion and what we should have done."

So far this season, No. 2 Alabama is 9-1 heading into its final two games. The Crimson Tide will host No. 25 Arkansas this coming weekend in Alabama's final home game of the season. From there, it will travel to The Plains to take on No. 17 Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Neither game will be an easy contest for the Crimson Tide to overcome, and Saban is very well-aware of this fact. Should Alabama beat either team, it will clinch the SEC West and will have to face No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 4. Along that potential three-game stretch, though Saban knows that there will likely be criticism of not only himself, but also his coaching staff.

"There's always going to be something that you can be critical of," Saban said. "And there's something that I can be critical of. There's something that every coach can be critical of relative to his players. Every player can be critical of themselves and something that he could have done better. I think getting criticized is kind of a part of the game. I'm not sure anybody gets it wrong. Everybody's entitled to their opinion."

Criticism is something that comes along with every coaching job in college football. Oftentimes head coaches will take the blame and the consequences for poor execution as a result of their assistant coaches beneath them. In other instances, assistant coaches receive a lot of blame for issues that they might not directly be a cause of.

In Alabama's case, both Golding and O'Brien have received a lot of flak for schemes on defense and play-calling on offense. However, at the end of the day, the Crimson Tide still has a 9-1 record and is still well on its way to potentially reaching yet another College Football Playoff.

One final note that Saban said regarding criticism was that it's easy for people to criticize people when they have no stake in the consequences. However, for him and his coaches, the consequences of their actions are all too real.

"The thing that no one has to deal with — that has an opinion — is the consequences," Saban said. "We have to deal with the consequences of the decisions and choices that we make. And when we make good ones — when they work — they're usually good ones and you know, when they don't work, they're not good ones. So that's just part of the game."