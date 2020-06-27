Nick Saban Speaks on Racial Injustice, Issues Surrounding Pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke with Eli Gold on The University of Alabama Summer Update Show on Saturday morning.

In addition to speaking on the pandemic and how he and his staff are handling the team from home, the Crimson Tide head coach also addressed the current racial injustice issues that have sparked protests and cries for justice across the nation.

First and foremost, Saban started the interview by addressing the current racial injustice issues.

“I think we’ve had some pretty unspeakable-type events when it comes to how people are being treated,” Saban said. “I don’t think this is a time to be silent — and I told the players this — and I don’t think this is a time to be violent. I think that we can all benefit — because we all don’t look through the same lens — to listen to other people and to try to learn. But I also think that we need to understand that as athletes we have a platform and our platform can really impact and affect change. Even though people sometimes resist change it’s still a platform whether it’s race or gender that has had an impact. Just look at what Jackie Robinson did in professional sports. We’ve tried to listen and to learn and we’ve also given the players opportunities to listen and learn.”

Saban went on to detail the high-profile guests that he and his staff have hosted via Zoom with the players in recent weeks to help understand and address the issue.

“We had a Zoom with Condoleezza Rice with the whole team a couple of weeks ago, Charles Barkley last week, Stephen A. Smith and Joey Galloway also are going to do these things so they bring some interesting perspectives for all of us,” Saban said. “They bring some interesting perspective for all of us to listen and learn about how we can impact the community. How we can by going and trying to help people that are in maybe socioeconomic situations where they can’t get the kind of education that might help them better themselves and their future and how can we impact those things.

“It’s been enlightening in a lot of ways by what we’ve been able to learn by listening and learning from other people and listening to our players and getting their perspective on things. They’ve been really good about it and they want to do something together as a team and we wanna do that and it’ll be out sometime shortly.”

The remarks come two days after the Crimson Tide football team released a video on social media that expressed their thoughts on racial injustice.

With athletes returning to campus in recent weeks for voluntary workouts, Saban and his staff have had to navigate overseeing the development and conditioning of the players while not being able to attend the workouts in person due to the novel coronavirus.

In the interview, Saban express that he is encouraged by the progress that his players are making despite all of the unique conditions that have sprung up during this difficult time.

“I’ve been very encouraged,” Saban said. “We’ve had really good feedback from the players, we’ve had really good contact with the players because we Zoom with them Monday through Thursday of every week somewhere between an hour and an hour-and-a-half, so it’s not like we sort of completely lost touch. We’re able to monitor to some degree what they’re doing. Everybody didn’t have the same opportunity from a facility standpoint but the guys that didn’t have facilities we provided them with bands so they could do band workouts which is kind of resistance training.”

While each individual student-athlete faces a different set of issues in preparing for the 2020 season, Saban said that great teaching moments have arisen through the mobile workout sessions and team meetings.

“I’m sure the outcome will vary from player to player but for the most part I’ve been very encouraged by the player response to the workouts we gave ‘em and how they sort of implemented those things to improve themselves and I think we got a lot of really good teaching done with this Zoom stuff because we could take it slow and we could really teach conceptually not only what to do what how to do it even though we can’t go on the field and actually do it we can show them players who have done it that way in the past so we’ve got a good visual picture of what they need to do when they do come back,” Saban said. “Hopefully even though we’re not going to be able to coach them on the field and what they do is voluntary they’ll start trying to implement these things on their own.”

Through Zoom and other methods of teaching from home, Saban and his staff continue to coordinate the players’ workouts from a distance as a lot of uncertainty faces the team.

With the many unknowns facing college football this year, Saban believes that the teams who handle the issues with the most maturity and willingness to adapt will see the best results heading into fall camp.

“What I’ve really tried to emphasize with the players is a lot of uncertainties, a lot of unknowns, we know what we can do for the next two weeks and we’ve known what we’ve been able to do throughout these last few months and the teams that handle it with the most maturity and the teams that adapt to it the best and get the most out of whatever the circumstance that we’re in is are the teams that are going to come out of this the best at the other end,” Saban said. “That’s our goal. That’s what we want to be able to do.

“We’re not sitting around complaining about what we can’t do or what we weren’t able to do but we’re going to focus on what we can do and how we can impact it on a daily basis so that when we do get back to football we’re going to come out of this the best possible way that we can so individually and collectively as a team.”