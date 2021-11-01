Nick Saban Still Expects Alabama, LSU Rivalry to be Physical

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A lot has changed over the years in the rivalry series between Alabama and LSU. However, there's one thing that hasn't according to Alabama coach Nick Saban. It'll be a physical fight down front.

"This is a really good team, and I think our players really need to get ready for what's always a very physical football game," Saban said on Monday when previewing LSU.

Saban called the Tigers an excellent LSU and said he knows they'll give Alabama their best shot.

"When they play well, they've played extremely well," Saban said. "They've shown an ability against certain opponents this year to be pretty dominating. I think it's really important that our players do a great job in preparation, have the proper respect for a team that I know, regardless of how they've played in the past, they'll play really well against us. This is always that kind of game."

Even though the game is often physical, Alabama has won nine of the last ten games in this series.

Louisiana native and current Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis explained what maintains the physicality in this rivalry.

“I think it starts up front with the offensive line and defensive line," Mathis said. "We set the tempo of the game and we got to come out striking up front. You know, resetting that line of scrimmage and getting that knock-back.”

Alabama's offensive line has been prone to give up sacks this year and has also struggled some in run blocking. On Monday, Saban said the offensive line has the potential to be effective as a unit.

"I think we’ve played really well at times this year, but because of the inexperience, there’s been a play here and a play there, which is not what we’d like for it to be, and we wanna kind of continue to work on consistency up front, run and pass," Saban said. "And I think that’s just something that everybody’s got to really focus on and try to improve their performance."

Overall, last week's bye was a good week of practice according to Saban and left the team refreshed heading into this physical matchup and the final stretch of the season.