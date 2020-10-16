Nick Saban Tests Negative for COVID-19, Still Awaiting Additional Testing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The chances of University of Alabama coach Nick Saban returning to the sideline against No. 3-ranked Georgia on Saturday night, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, just went up.

A statement from head athletic trainer Jeff Allen on Friday revealed that Saban tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, one day after his initial positive test.

“Coach Saban was evaluated again today by Dr. Robinson," Allen said in a press release. "He continues to be asymptomatic and without fever. We are continuing to follow the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives. A PCR test was repeated Thursday by the SEC appointed lab and was negative. For clarification, the initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests. Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

Southeastern Conference protocols state that a coach or player must test negative three times and those PCR tests must be 24 hours apart after the initial positive diagnosis to return to work.

So, two more negative results for Saban and he will be cleared.

"I get tested every day," Saban, 68, said during his Wednesday press conference earlier this week. "I feel fine. I felt fine."

Along with Saban, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Here is the statement he released then:

“Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive. Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”