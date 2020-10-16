SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Nick Saban Tests Negative for COVID-19, Still Awaiting Additional Testing

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The chances of University of Alabama coach Nick Saban returning to the sideline against No. 3-ranked Georgia on Saturday night, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, just went up. 

A statement from head athletic trainer Jeff Allen on Friday revealed that Saban tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, one day after his initial positive test. 

“Coach Saban was evaluated again today by Dr. Robinson," Allen said in a press release. "He continues to be asymptomatic and without fever. We are continuing to follow the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives. A PCR test was repeated Thursday by the SEC appointed lab and was negative. For clarification, the initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests. Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

Southeastern Conference protocols state that a coach or player must test negative three times and those PCR tests must be 24 hours apart after the initial positive diagnosis to return to work. 

So, two more negative results for Saban and he will be cleared.

"I get tested every day," Saban, 68, said during his Wednesday press conference earlier this week. "I feel fine. I felt fine."

Along with Saban, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Here is the statement he released then: 

“Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive. Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 6: Damien Harris

Everything you need for Week 6 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Roller Coaster

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Recruiting Corner: Alabama Hoops Target to Announce This Weekend, Tunmise Adeleye Names Top Three

Alabama basketball could pick up more steam on the recruiting trail this weekend with a key target set to announce his commitment

Tyler Martin

ESPN's David Pollack Believes Jaylen Waddle is the Difference Maker For Alabama Against Georgia

The media personality and former Bulldogs linebacker spoke to the media on Friday afternoon detailing the highly-anticipated matchup between Alabama and Georgia

Tyler Martin

FNL Radio Preps For Week 9

Show Airs Friday Nights on Tide 100.9 FM and the App from 6-9 PM

Cary L. Clark

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Georgia with Dawgs Daily

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

In it to the end: Najee Harris Zeroes in on Finishing on Top Regardless of Records

Aided by a prolific offense, Alabama running back Najee Harris determined to make best of final season with Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Enters His Toughest Battle Yet, But This Time It's Off the Field

The 68-year-old Alabama football coach was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 66-70

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 16, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin