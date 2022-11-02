Skip to main content

Nick Saban's Efforts to Maintain Intensity Heading into LSU

Saban shared how important intensity is to execution as the Tide prepare for LSU.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban said during Monday's press conference that you never know how a team will respond after a bye week. It was a fair statement, considering that a weekend off could give time for players and coaches to step away briefly, refocus, get healthier and prepare more effectively for the next opponent.

On the other hand, a weekend without a game can give space for distractions and other factors to seep in, or at the very least, disrupt whatever momentum the team built for itself prior. 

After talking to Saban during Wednesday's press conference, the Alabama head coach was pleased with how his team has practiced so far this week, sharing he like how his team has responded coming off the bye.

"Yeah, it's been very good," Saban said about the team's response. "They've practiced well all three days this week. We'll see how we play, but we seem to be preparing the right way."

Saban also discussed how the theme this week is about maintaining intensity, and that sometimes it'll take some words of motivation to get the most out of the team at times.

"Everybody's gonna lose their intensity every now and then," Saban said. "So really, when you get in situations, you gotta pound your chest or whatever you gotta do to regain momentum, regain the mental focus you need to maintain intensity because that's really the only way you can sustain performance."

Alabama will continue its preparation before hitting the road to Baton Rouge to take on Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

