Nick's Kids Luncheon Teaches Alabama Players Importance of Giving Back

Crimson Tide players make Nick Saban "really proud" volunteering with Nick's Kids before the start of fall camp.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When the calendar flips to August, college football is at the forefront of the minds of those all around the state of Alabama. And on the eve of fall camp in Tuscaloosa, a group of Crimson Tide football players spent their morning giving back to hundreds of young fans in support of their head coach.  

Nick and Terry Saban held the annual Nick's Kids Foundation luncheon inside the North Zone of Bryant-Denny Stadium Wednesday morning. The Alabama head coach called it one of his favorite days of the year. 

"To have the opportunity to see that Nick’s Kids is creating some opportunities for young kids to maybe have a little better quality of life, to thank all the people who actually help the kids have a better quality of life and actually thank Miss Terry and her volunteers for doing all they do to create the opportunities," Saban said. "This is a special day for me."

What made it even more special for the coach was having his players there and involved. Jermaine Burton, Brian Branch, Dallas Turner, Byron Young, DeMarcco Hellams, Justin Eboigbe, Emil Ekiyor, Will Reichard, Will Anderson and Henry To'oTo'o were all in attendance and spent well over an hour signing autographs and interacting with the kids in attendance. 

With NIL, players are now allowed to make money on their autographs, but Wednesday's event allowed the Crimson Tide players to give back to the community by volunteering their time and autographs. 

Alabama football players, including Jermaine Burton and Brian Branch signing autographs at Nick's Kids luncheon
"I think it’s an indication to me to have our players here to see this, to have compassion for other people, to give back to the community," Saban said. "To see our players, whether it’s Mac Jones or Tua or whatever, now have foundations that try to create the same opportunities, I think that’s something that makes me really proud as well."

A big part of the Nick's Kids Foundation is its partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build houses in the Tuscaloosa community. Previously, the Sabans helped build a house for each national championship but are now starting to include SEC championships as well. So instead of the 18 for 18 project, Saban joked that Miss Terry is calling the newest house No. 18.5.

The work on the Habitat houses is something that the players are also able to get involved with. Saban is trying to instill things in his players that last beyond the football field, and getting involved with the community is one of those aspects. 

"I think it’s really important," Saban said. "In sports, we’ve always been in a position to have an impact, and this is just another opportunity for us — whatever you want to call us, sports figures, players — to be able to do something of significance in the community to support the people who support us. I was never more proud of our teams whenever we had the 2011 tornado here and our team got the Disney Spirit Award for all that our players did to help people in the community who support us. I think there’s a special thank you for that, not only in words but also in actions."

Nick Saban thanks supporters at Nick's Kid's luncheon

Saban will speak to the media again on Thursday as the team kicks off fall camp and will give more of a prognosis on this team and season. And soon Bryant-Denny Stadium will be filled with 100,000 crimson-clad fans for Alabama's opener against Utah State on Sept. 3. But for a few hours on Wednesday, he was all smiles as he and his players were able to take their minds off football by giving back to the Tuscaloosa community that supports them. 

