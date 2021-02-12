No. 11 Alabama/Texas A&M Basketball Game Still On For Feb. 17 Despite Aggies' COVID-19 Issues

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats says that the contest with Texas A&M is still a go, as of now

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Luckily, the University of Alabama men's basketball team hasn't had any COVID-19 issues to force the Crimson Tide to pause activities or even postpone a game.

The coronavirus was a factor when then 6th-ranked Houston couldn't come to Tuscaloosa back in mid-December, but even then, Alabama replaced the Cougars with Western Kentucky.

However, after a home game with Georgia on Saturday, the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide is set to take on Texas A&M, who hasn't played since Jan. 30 and has been on pause since Feb. 2 due to COVID-19 positives and contact tracing, next Wednesday night (8:00 p.m, SEC Network) inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies have had four straight SEC contests postponed, five overall if you include a postponement with Vanderbilt back on Jan. 20.

On Friday, Alabama coach Nate Oats revealed that its meeting with Texas A&M is still on, for the time being.

"Our administrators said that they had talked to their administrators," Oats said. "As of now, they said they would be back by next week. We are planning on playing it. They have been on pause since Feb. 2 since it will be just over two weeks when we play them. It seems like two weeks is the standard. My guess is their two weeks would be done and they would be playing Wednesday.

"That's what we have heard from their administration at least."

The SEC has stated that it will use the weekend of March 6 for any makeup games before the conference tournament, which will take place in Nashville on March 10-14.