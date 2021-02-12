All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

No. 11 Alabama/Texas A&M Basketball Game Still On For Feb. 17 Despite Aggies' COVID-19 Issues

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats says that the contest with Texas A&M is still a go, as of now
Author:
Updated:
Original:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Luckily, the University of Alabama men's basketball team hasn't had any COVID-19 issues to force the Crimson Tide to pause activities or even postpone a game. 

The coronavirus was a factor when then 6th-ranked Houston couldn't come to Tuscaloosa back in mid-December, but even then, Alabama replaced the Cougars with Western Kentucky. 

However, after a home game with Georgia on Saturday, the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide is set to take on Texas A&M, who hasn't played since Jan. 30 and has been on pause since Feb. 2 due to COVID-19 positives and contact tracing, next Wednesday night (8:00 p.m, SEC Network) inside Reed Arena. 

The Aggies have had four straight SEC contests postponed, five overall if you include a postponement with Vanderbilt back on Jan. 20. 

On Friday, Alabama coach Nate Oats revealed that its meeting with Texas A&M is still on, for the time being.

"Our administrators said that they had talked to their administrators," Oats said. "As of now, they said they would be back by next week. We are planning on playing it. They have been on pause since Feb. 2 since it will be just over two weeks when we play them. It seems like two weeks is the standard. My guess is their two weeks would be done and they would be playing Wednesday. 

"That's what we have heard from their administration at least."

The SEC has stated that it will use the weekend of March 6 for any makeup games before the conference tournament, which will take place in Nashville on March 10-14.

020321_MBB_JonesHe_LSU_JH0064
All Things Bama

No. 11 Alabama Basketball Prides Itself on Defense: "It's the Only Thing You Can Control"

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball forward Alex Reese against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Alex Reese Stepping Up for Alabama Basketball When It Needs Him Most

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball forward Juwan Gary against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Juwan Gary Now Expected to Miss Multiple Games with Shoulder Injury

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

No. 11 Alabama/Texas A&M Basketball Game Still On For Feb. 17 Despite Aggies' COVID-19 Issues

January 11, 2021, Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith in CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: Will DeVonta Smith Be the First WR Taken in the 2021 NFL Draft?

012221_WGY_DoggetteMa_Auburn_RC1836
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Midseason Report

63882654-634D-43E6-B8F8-9B73DC61B2E0
Recruiting

Class of 2022 Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker: TE Elijah Brown Joins Crimson Tide

Screen Shot 2021-02-12 at 10.04.00 AM
Recruiting

Wayne HC Roosevelt Mukes Jr. Explains What Alabama is Getting in 2022 TE Elijah Brown: "The Sky's the Limit For Him"