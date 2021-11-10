No. 14 Alabama Basketball Dominates Louisiana Tech in Season Opener, 93-64

The Crimson Tide had a total of five players register double-digit points in a balanced performance on both ends of the court.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 14 Alabama basketball picked up right where it left off in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night, dominating Louisiana Tech 93-64 with solid play on both the offensive and defensive ends of the hardwood.

Freshman center Charles Bediako had the honors of scoring the Crimson Tide's first points of the 2021-22 season with a layup at the 18:37 mark of the first half. While the Bulldogs responded in kind, a jumper and a layup by junior guard Jahvon Quinerly put Alabama back on top.

At the 12:45 mark, freshman guard J.D. Davison scored his first point in a Crimson Tide jersey with a free throw. A three-point basket by sophomore forward Darius Miles made was quickly followed by Davison's true 'Welcome to College Basketball' moment: a fast break dunk that caused the packed crowd in Coleman to erupt.

Davison's three points combined with Miles' three-pointer began a 12-2 run that pulled the Crimson Tide away from the Bulldogs. At the end of the first half, Alabama led Louisiana Tech 48-31.

While Davison certainly performed well, it was junior guard Jaden Shackelford that was the star of the first half. In the first 20 minutes, Shackelford registered three three-pointers and totaled 12 points in the first half. Shackelford also registered four rebounds, with all four of them occurring on the defensive end of the court.

Senior guard Keon Ellis also impressed with eight points and eight rebounds through the first 20 minutes, including shooting 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Seemingly wanting to echo Ellis' stats, sophomore forward Juwan Gary also recorded eight points and eight rebounds in the first half.

The Crimson Tide came out of the locker room after the halftime break with the full intention of putting the game away. For the first 10 minutes of the second half, Alabama conducted what was essentially a giant run, outscoring Louisiana Tech 22-9 and improving its lead to 71-46 with 9:46 to go.

A 9-0 run by the Bulldogs cut the Crimson Tide lead to 16 points, but a 13-2 run in favor of Alabama secured the home team's position in the driver's seat for the remainder of the game.

With just under two minutes left in the game, head coach Nate Oats emptied his bench and the Crimson Tide picked up a win in its season opener by a score of 93-64.

With the win, Alabama moves to 1-0 while Louisiana Tech falls to 0-1 to start the season. The Crimson Tide will return to action on Friday against South Dakota State (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated with stats, quotes and video from Tuesday night's game.