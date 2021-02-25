No. 22 Alabama Baseball Suffers First Loss of Season to UT Martin, 9-4

The Crimson Tide was unable to overcome a late-inning surge from the Skyhawks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 22 Alabama baseball suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday afternoon, falling to UT Martin 9-4 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

While the loss was the first of the year for the Crimson Tide (4-1), the victory was the first of the season for the Skyhawks (1-3).

The first three innings remained scoreless for both teams. However, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 3-0 lead with an RBI single by sophomore left fielder Will Hamiter and an RBI single by sophomore shortstop Jim Jarvis. Alabama's third run came from a wild pitch, advancing Hamiter across the plate for the run.

The Skyhawks added a run in both the fifth and the sixth innings. In the top of the seventh, junior shortstop Casey Harford doubled to left center, scoring two runs and giving UT Martin its first lead of the game.

In the bottom of the seventh with two outs and no runners on base, sophomore outfielder Owen Diodati crushed a ball off of the left field wall, safely reaching third base for the Crimson Tide's first triple of the season. In the next at-bat, junior first baseman Drew Williamson singled to right, bringing Diodati home and tying the game at four runs apiece.

In the top of the eighth, back-to-back home runs gave the Skyhawks a 7-4 lead. Two more runs in the top of the ninth for UT Martin only made things worse, and Alabama was unable to overcome the 9-4 Skyhawk lead.

For UT Martin, senior left-handed pitcher Sam Folks (1-0) is credited with the win. Freshman righty Ryan Insco (1) picked up the save.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Eli Giles (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

Alabama now takes a day off before returning to Sewell-Thomas Stadium for a three-game series against Wright State. First pitch on Friday is set for 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network+).

