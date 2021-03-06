No. 23 Alabama Baseball Drops Game 2 at College of Charleston, 1-0

The Crimson Tide fall to 9-2 on the season with its loss on the road

After a dominating Friday over College of Charleston, No. 23 Alabama baseball dropped its second game of the series 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The loss for the Crimson Tide was not a result that came from the mound. Dylan Smith started the game and pitched seven innings. Through those seven innings, he only allowed one run off of four hits and struck out 10 batters along the way.

Landon Green entered the game for Alabama in the eighth and allowed one hit but no additional runs. Green also struck out one batter.

Despite the solid outing, Smith (0-1) was saddled with his first loss of the season.

The issues for the Crimson Tide came inside the batter's box. Through nine innings, Alabama achieved only nine combined hits up and down the lineup. Of those nine hits, only one was for extra bases. In total, the Crimson Tide left 13 runners on base throughout the game.

Ironically, the team that hit worse on the day prevailed. The Cougars left only three runners stranded through eight innings — with only five baserunners being had for the entire lineup. However, a home run by right fielder Donald Hansis in the bottom of the second inning was the first and only run in the contest for both teams.

Right-handed pitcher Ty Good for the Cougars pitched five innings and allowed no runs off of four hits. Good also struck out five batters and walked another five.

Trey Pooser pitched the other four innings for Charleston and allowed five hits. Pooser struck out four on his way to keeping Alabama scoreless.

Good (2-1) was credited with the win while Pooser (1) picked up his first save.

With the loss, Alabama drops to 9-2 on the season while Charleston rises to 3-6 on the year with Saturday's win.

The Crimson Tide will close out its three-game weekend series against the Cougars on Sunday (Noon CT). The game will be broadcast on FloSports.com.