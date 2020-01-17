No. 9 Alabama Gymnastics Opens Home Schedule Against No. 1 Oklahoma

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After opening 2020 on the road, the No. 9 Alabama gymnastics team returns home to face No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

The meet will air live on ESPN2, with Olympians Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke calling the action.

It will be the Crimson Tide’s second meet of the season and the third for the Sooners, and while it will be Alabama’s home opener, it will be the third of four consecutive road contests for Oklahoma.

"It’s going to be an electric environment, because there is nothing better than competing at home in Coleman Coliseum," Crimson Tide coach Dana Duckworth said.

Oklahoma opened the season with a 197.350 to win the Collegiate Challenge title in Anaheim, Calif. The Sooners took down No. 4 UCLA (196.575), No. 9 Cal (196.200) and No. 22 Stanford (195.475), while posted the highest score in the nation on opening weekend.

It subsequently open Pac-12 competition with a 197.675-194.600 win over Arizona State.

Alabama started the 2020 season with a road loss at then No. 16 Auburn, 196.625-196.025. Despite counting a fall on balance beam in its final tally, the Crimson Tide’s opening score of 2020 was 1.275 better than a year ago.

The two teams come into the 2020 season with 10 NCAA championships between them, with the Crimson Tide sporting six, with back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012, and the Sooners winning four, including last year’s crown.

In addition to being the Crimson Tide’s 2020 home opener, Friday will be also be Capes and Crowns Night in Coleman Coliseum.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be cape and crown giveaways while supplies last. Fans will also be able to take pictures with their favorite superheroes and princesses on the concourse prior to the meet.

Both Alabama and OU will travel to Ft. Worth, Texas to take part in the 2020 Metroplex Challenge, where they will be joined by Denver and Georgia. The meet is on Jan. 25.