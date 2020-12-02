No Fly Zone: Alabama's Secondary Becoming Strength of Crimson Tide Defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Maybe the position group that had the most question marks coming into the season for the University of Alabama was its secondary.

Having to replace four key contributors from 2019 in Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, Jared Mayden, and Shyheim Carter wasn't going to be easy. There was junior cornerbacks Patrick Surtain, Josh Jobe, and safety Jordan Battle but not much experience after those three.

The first four weeks of the year against Missouri, Texas A & M, Ole Miss, and the first half versus Georgia saw the Crimson Tide give up 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.

But since then, the Crimson Tide's secondary has been a 'no fly zone' for opposing offenses only getting 672 yards through the air and two touchdowns between Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky, and Auburn.

That's been in large part to the strong play from veterans like Surtain and Jobe, but also Battle, and freshmen like Malachi Moore, who leads the team in interceptions with three, and Brian Branch who recorded a pick against the Tigers last week.

"I think they've improved and gotten better," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. "Obviously, we're playing two guys that are freshmen out of the six that play the most. DeMarrco Hellams has alternated in some as a spare part and has done a nice job. I think the two corners have played pretty consistently well for us this year. I think the the young players coming on, Jordan Battle played some last year. He's definitely improved and played better and better.

"So, I think it's just a maturing process of the young players and the players realizing the importance of doing things correctly and preparing for a game properly so that they're not sort of caught off guard or surprised when they see things in a game understanding that, 'Hey guys, we're practicing this stuff because this is what you're going to see. This is what you need to anticipate when there are these receiver locations and they're running these kinds of motions, so you shouldn't be surprised by it.' And I think the knowledge and experience has been very helpful and helping them play with more confidence as well."

Alabama is currently third in the SEC in passing defense and total interceptions, only allowing 238.6 yards a game and has 10 picks combined. As a whole, the Crimson Tide has only allowed three touchdowns across the last 18 quarters of action.

For young players like Moore, Branch, and Battle, it's the time spent with the veterans are the bunch that have helped lead to their success this season, especially when you have to comprehend a defensive scheme like Saban's pretty quickly.

"It starts with the leaders like Pat Surtain, Daniel Wright, Josh Jobe, the older guys in the secondary," Battle said. "They keep us focused. If we don’t know anything, we ask them. If Malachi doesn’t know anything, he is for sure going to ask. We make sure we understand it all before the game day or even the day before the game, actually. That’s what we have focused more on this year -- being more in the playbook and being more on course and communicating on the field.

"The freshmen that came in, like Malachi and Brian Branch, came in ready to work. They are upstairs watching film everyday and getting better everyday."

On Saturday, Alabama will again be put to the test through the air against a LSU offense that is top five in the league, averaging over 300 passing yards each time out, but will be missing its leading receiver in Terrace Marshall, who opted out of the season last weekend to prepare for next spring's NFL draft.

“We all know that LSU has a great passing game," Battle said. "Terrance Marshall is a big piece for that team. I am pretty sure they are one of the top schools in the nation. I am pretty sure they have many more receivers that can come in, and not fill the spot he had, but come in and fill the spot just as good. We lost a key receiver in Jaylen Waddle and we had guys step up in that position and you see what direction we are going in right now.

"They have good guys over there, and I’m sure they won’t miss too much of a beat."