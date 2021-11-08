Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Non-Conference Game No Break for Alabama Football

Nick Saban said on Monday the opponent should have no bearing on how the team prepares this week.
Author:

When looking at the Alabama football schedule, this Saturday's game against New Mexico State might seem like a snoozer. A chance for the fans and players to take a little bit of a break. 

That's not the case at all according to Nick Saban. Regardless of the opponent, this week is a chance for improvement on an individual and team level.

"I hope it doesn’t affect the team," Saban said. "I think that your opponent should be faceless in terms of what you want to try to accomplish and what you want to try to do in terms of individually improving and getting better individually and collectively as a team."

In his opening statement on Monday, Saban said there were parts of the LSU game that, "didn't look like an Alabama team out there" in certain phases of the game. He specifically cited the running game, pass protection and third downs, an area where Alabama has previously done well this season. 

These are all some of the areas that Alabama will be looking to fix this week. Saban said that this is the type of week that requires a lot of maturity from the players. 

"If you’re motivated by external factors, then maybe it is even more difficult to do," Saban said. "But that is something I am hopeful that our team will show enough maturity to be able to go out and do the things we need to do to play better."

Junior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o said it's the responsibility of the leaders on the team to keep the team together and make sure they're all making progress this week.

"Definitely having the same energy no matter who it is, not matter what we’re playing, who we’re playing, where we’re playing," To'oTo'o said. "Keeping guys honed in to what we’ve gotta do and our goal. We take every single week serious."

Alabama hasn't lost a regular season non-conference game since 2007. Even though the Aggies are 1-8 on the season, Saban called them a "dangerous" team and To'oTo'o said this week will be a "huge challenge" for Alabama. 

"But again, I think the focus needs to be on what we need to do individually and collectively as a group so that we get things right moving into this week," Saban said.

Henry To'oTo'o
