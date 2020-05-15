Another day. More contrasting statements. Less clarity.

On the day when the MAC announced cost-saving measures in football, including not allowing home teams to stay in hotels the night before games and is trimming travel rosters for conference games from 76 players to 70, the big picture about the 2020 college football season only got murkier Friday.

During an interview with CNN, NCAA president Mark Emmert re-iterated that college campuses must be open "in one fashion or another," in order to host college athletics in the fall.

"Nothing is going to be typical this fall, and sports is likely to be the same," he said.

However, his comments were in contrast to what conference commissioners have been telling Sports Illustrated. For example, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said on Thursday he believes athletics can restart in the fall even if all university classes are online.

"If in the main students are taking classes online, I don't think it's a problem that student athletes take classes online and participate in athletics," Bowlsby told Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger. "However, if the university is closed and nobody is taking classes in-person or online in any way, I don't think you can have sports because these are student athletes and they need to be enrolled and going to college to participate in the program."

Forde and Dellenger met with the 11 people in charge of what the 2020 college football season will look like, the conference commissioners of the football bowl subdivision conferences.

About the the only thing they're certain of at this point is that not much is clear when it comes to the upcoming college football season.

"Quite frankly, nobody knows yet where things are headed and in what form or fashion in terms of a timetable," Forde said. "For the most part, we're looking at probably June 15th to July 1st before we get ironclad decisions on what time football will start being practiced, when it will be played, what time games will go, if they will go, when and where.

"So much still up in the air was really interesting to get the comments from the leaders of the Big Ten, the SEC, the ACC, the Pac-12, the American Athletic Conference and so on, and just put their minds together. They've never dealt with anything like this. None of us really have."

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne is promoting caution and patience, as is the SEC even though league administrators are expected to vote on May 22 on opening its athletic facilities in June.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's Conference independence debate could flare up in pandemic-shortened season.

Because one of the potential models for a pandemic-abbreviated 2020 football season involves teams playing a conference-only schedule.

“I think it’s a very real possibility,” Fighting Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick told Sports Illustrated.

Should Notre Dame join a conference? No matter how the 2020 schedule is reconstructed for an abbreviated season, this enduring debate could be a point of contention.

Issues other sports are dealing with

The National Women's Soccer League was poised for a post-World Cup spike, but the pandemic has changed all of that. So what now?

Stephanie Apstein look at the shutdown, the concern and a case of awful timing

The NWSL had gained a foothold where past women's soccer leagues in the USA had not, but its ability to take a big step forward has been hampered in a big way.

“Every player knows how precarious this league is. It is scary to think about.”

Meanwhile, the 2020 Little League World Series was canceled for the first time in its 73-year history.

Without amateur baseball's biggest event, what does the future hold for Williamsport, Pennsylvania and little league baseball around the world?

The's both a story by Matt Martell plus the Coronavirus + Sports podcast discusses its unique issues.

