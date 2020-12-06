Notebook: Alabama Players Show Resiliency After Four Assistants Miss LSU Game

Being down four assistant coaches wasn't an issue for the nation's No. 1 team inside Death Valley on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. — The ability to adapt under any circumstance is one of the many reasons why the University of Alabama football team has succeeded and flourished in the weird, wacky year of 2020.

It was no different in the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide's 55-17 blowout win over LSU inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

Alabama's coaching staff was without four assistants, three of which came from the defensive side of the ball in outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri, defensive line coach Freddie Roach, cornerbacks coach Karl Scott.

While the defense gave up two second-quarter touchdowns that gave LSU shades of hope that it could hang with the nation's top squad, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses was confident his group could overcome the absences.

"It was a big challenge but we have really great assistants," Moses said.

The other was wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

Defensive analysts Charlie Strong and Nick Perry were promoted to the on-field staff for the matchup with the Bayou Bengals.

"On Thursday we knew who we were going to have coming into this game," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. "We made a lot of adaptations staff-wise then ... Everyone in the organization stepped up and did a really good job. We really didn't skip a beat today."

Last week, Saban missed the Iron Bowl due to a positive COVID-19 test and his team still went on to throttle Auburn, 42-13. He returned to in-person activities late this past week and couldn't be more over-joyed to be re-united with his program,

"I was really pleased to be back," Saban said laughing. "It's funny, you know, it's a really tough adaptation to have to do everything from home. I felt sort of out of place going to work, but it didn't take long. About 15 minutes in, I felt right back in to it. Mrs. Terry wasn't on me anymore so I was able to get on some people in the office so it was good.

"Great to be back with the players. I really appreciated that a lot of the players were happy to see me back. It was all good."

There was even some weirdness in the build up to this meeting with the Bayou Bengals as the Crimson Tide's hotel lost power two hours before heading into Death Valley.

"Right when we were going into our religious service, a half-hour before pre-game meal, we had to eat pre-game meal in the dark," Saban said. "It's like, you know, stuff happens and you gotta keep on keeping on."

Leaders like Moses, quarterback Mac Jones, and wideout DeVonta Smith are a big reason why this version of the Crimson Tide feels so locked in, ready to get over its next hurdle: the SEC championship.

"Our players have gotten so resilient to have the different things that have happened," Saban said. "I think when you have a good culture on your team, they can adjust to things that happen when it doesn't go as they might have expected it to. We have certainly had a lot of opportunities to do that this season."

Revenge Factor and a Happy Homecoming

Moses had to sit and watch Alabama take a hard-fought 46-41 loss to LSU last year due to an ACL tear, but so this season's meeting with the Tigers meant a lot more to the Alexandria, La. native.

He was named a captain and finished with three tackles and one pass break up in the dominant win Saturday night.

"Oh yeah, of course," Moses said when asked if revenge was on his and his teammates' minds. "We wanted to come back and play better than we did last year and finish strong ... We wanted to come out and play balls to the wall. Take it one play at a time and play with emotion. We all remembered what happened so we wanted to come out here and do our job."

Moses is one of three Alabama starters from LSU's backyard with the other two being linebackers Christian Harris and Christopher Allen.

Both of them made their presences know with Harris recording seven total tackles and 0.5 sacks while Allen had an impressive strip fumble and recovery on LSU's Arik Gilbert in the third quarter.

Defensive lineman Byron Young took to Twitter to poke fun at the Tigers after LSU coach Ed Orgeron's fiery comments from a year ago:

Tide-bits ...

No two players in Crimson Tide history had scored three touchdowns each in a single-game until Saturday when running back Najee Harris and Smith did it.

Smith's 61-yard touchdown catch with 11:14 left in the second quarter extended Alabama's streak of scoring 35-points-or-more to 22. It's the longest in the history of college football.

Will Reichard drained two field goals from 30 and 34 yards out, respectively. He is now 69-of-69 on all his kicks this season.

The Crimson Tide's current winning streak against unranked opponents is now 97.