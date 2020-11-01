Notebook: Alabama's Talented Freshman Shine in 41-0 Rout of Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Going through the gauntlet of a 10-game, Southeastern Conference-only schedule, the University of Alabama's freshman are getting some valuable experience against quality opponents week-in, week-out.

During the Crimson Tide's 41-0 victory over SEC West foe Mississippi State, redshirt freshman tailback Trey Sanders had a career-high in carries and yards with 12 and 80, respectively.

He also had multiple runs of 20 yards or more.

Unfortunately, he a three-yard touchdown run overturned, but Alabama coach Nick Saban likes what he saw from the Port Saint Joe, Fla. native.

"We have a lot of confidence in Trey," Saban said postgame. "We think he's a really, really good player. I think it was good for him to go out there and have some real positive runs. He made some really good runs. He had a really positive night from my standpoint. I think it is going to help his confidence and that's the kind of thing I have been talking about, we need more guys to step up and have roles on the team."

Senior running back Brian Robinson was "nicked" up according to Saban, which allowed Sanders to see more action.

Freshman defensive back Malachi Moore continues to have a stellar season after recording a team-high eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass-breakups against the Bulldogs.

One of his fellow teammates in the secondary, Brian Branch, saw extended playing time on Saturday in an effort to stifle Mike Leach's Air-Raid offense and he delivered with a performance that saw seven tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and two pass-breakups.

"Brian, he played a big time game," Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. "He stepped into the secondary with full confidence and we trust him when he is in the game. He prepared this week like he was going to go in and make plays so it showed out there on the field.

"He's still got room for improvement as always but the future is bright for him."

Linebacker Will Anderson made his presence known with five tackles and two tackles for loss.

It should also be noted that freshman defensive tackle Tim Smith forced a fumble and recovered it himself mid-way through the fourth quarter that stalled a Bulldogs drive.

Injury Updates

Alabama defensive end LaBryan Ray missed his third consecutive game on Saturday with an elbow sprain, meanwhile, tight end Carl Tucker returned to action after missing the last two contests with a pulled hamstring.

JUCO transfer cornerback Ronald Williams Jr. dressed out and wore a cast on his right arm that he broke toward the end of fall camp. He did not make an appearance against Mississippi State.

Defensive back Marcus Banks was in street clothes for this matchup and Saban revealed afterwards that he has a pulled hamstring.

"It's not that bad," Saban said. "It's hard to play his position when you are a cornerback and aren't 100 percent."

Tight end Miller Forristall appeared to hurt his shoulder attempting to catch a deep pass down the sideline early in the fourth quarter, but after exiting for a few plays, he would return to action.

"[Miller] came back in the game, he's a little nicked up," Saban said. "So is Slade Bolden. Malachi Moore got a stinger at the end of the game. I'm not going to give you an injury report if that's what you are looking for."

Reichard Stays Perfect

Sophomore Will Reichard is slowly, but surely, changing the perception around Alabama kickers.

He drilled a 40-yard field goal on the opening drive and hit a 24-yarder in the second quarter, while making all five of his PAT attempts.

Overall, the Hoover, Ala. native is now 8-of-8 on the season on field goals and 37-of-37 on PATs. He is certainly becoming an additional weapon for an already loaded Crimson Tide offense.

Tide-bits ...

Thanks to Surtain's pick-six late in the fourth quarter, Alabama has now scored 35 points or more in 19 straight contests, which is the longest streak in college football history.

The win over Mississippi State was the Crimson Tide's 95th consecutive win over an unranked opponent, which is the longest streak in FBS history. The last loss to an unranked team came in 2007 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Alabama's record on Halloween is now 13-2 and the Crimson Tide is 7-0 against the Bulldogs on the holiday.

With running back Najee Harris totaling 119 yards on the ground, he is only 501 yards away from breaking Derrick Henry's all-time rushing record at the Capstone.