Notebook: Defensive Lineman DJ Dale Out For Arkansas Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale missed Saturday’s game with a knee injury. Tim Smith started in his place.

“DJ Dale did something to his knee,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “MRI was fine. He's had two patella surgeries so what he did may have scared him more than anything. Probably too early to tell, but will be hopefully OK.”

After missing two games, starting center Darrian Dalcourt was on the field Saturday. The junior exited the LSU game after the first series with an ankle injury.

Chris Owens moved from his right tackle position to center to fill in for Dalcourt the last two weeks and Damieon George took over for Owens at tackle. George got the start in place of Owens on Saturday.

Left guard Javion Cohen missed last week’s game against New Mexico State with a wrist injury, but was back in his starting role against Arkansas. Tommy Brown filled in for Cohen against the Aggies.

SEC clash set

With the win against Arkansas, Alabama clinches the SEC West title and will play Georgia in the SEC title game. It’s Alabama’s ninth SEC West crown in the Nick Saban era.

Alabama holds a 2-0 record against Georgia in the SEC title game. The Crimson Tide downed the Bulldogs 32-28 in 2012 and 35-28 in 2018.

Alabama is 9-4 in the SEC Championship Game and has won seven straight. Georgia has a 3-5 record.

Living high on the Hog

Alabama has dominated Arkansas the past few meetings. Before Saturday’s close 42-35 win, the Crimson Tide won 14 straight and scored 587 total points (42 per game). Arkansas scored 200 points (14 per game) in that span. After Saturday, Alabama has rolled up 228 points on the Razorbacks over its last five games.

Moving up

Quarterback Bryce Young is No. 3 on the Crimson Tide’s all-time list for most touchdown passes in a season (38) with one regular-season game remaining. Tua Tagovailoa holds the record (43 in 2018) and Mac Jones (41 in 2020) is second. Young has 3,584 yards this season. The most in UA history is 4,500 by Mac Jones last year.

Tide-Bits

(Courtesy of Alabama Athletics)

Alabama extended its SEC record for most consecutive 10-win seasons to 14.

The Tide has won 61 of its last 63 games in Bryant-Denny Stadium including the last 13 straight, dating back to the 2019 game against LSU.

Bryce Young set the record for most passing yards in a single game in Alabama history with 559. The previous high was 484 by Scott Hunter on Nov. 29, 1969.

Jameson Williams had a career-best 190 yards receiving on eight catches in the game. His previous best was 160 against LSU.

For the second time this season, Alabama had two receivers reach the 100-yard milestone in the same game as Williams and John Metchie III both hit the century mark in the first half. Williams finished with 190 yards while Metchie III added 173. The duo accounted for 123 yards and 121 yards, respectively, against Tennessee on Oct. 23.

Brian Robinson Jr. eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the fourth time this season with 122 yards.

Alabama’s 671 yards of total offense ranks fifth most in a single game in program history.

Game captains against Arkansas were linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and offensive lineman Evan Neal.