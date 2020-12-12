Notebook: Jaylen Moody Thrives in Christian Harris' Absence Against Arkansas

When his number was called, the junior linebacker delivered for the Crimson Tide, which lost one of its starting inside linebackers on the opening play against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Alabama left Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium with a resounding 52-3 win, but it didn't leave completely unscathed.

Sophomore linebacker Christian Harris, who has 64 stops and 2.5 sacks this season, left the game on the opening play with an apparent shoulder injury.

"Christian hurt his shoulder,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said postgame. “I don’t know exactly how bad it is yet. I don’t know. The doctor said they’re gonna do an MRI on him, and he said he didn’t know for sure the extent. But that would determine whether he can come back and play this week or how long he would be out. I can’t really comment on that right now.”

Down its leading tackler on the year, the Crimson Tide defense ended up holding the Razorbacks to under 200 yards of total offense and registered a season-high eight sacks.

Next man up in Harris' place was junior linebacker Jaylen Moody, who performed nicely, leading the team in tackles with seven and one tackle for loss, while adding both, a fumble recovery and forced fumble.

His seven tackles were a career-high, which breaks a previous high of three.

"I’m so proud of him, man," redshirt junior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. "This morning, that’s the way we need guys to step up, and I think he did a very great job. Like Coach [Saban] says, next man up.”

Saban added that he thought Moody "did a pretty good job."

Other Crimson Tide starters like running back Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith didn't a single snap in the second half of the blowout victory, in order to heal for next weekend's SEC Championship meeting with Florida in Atlanta.

"We took Smitty out at halftime, nothing wrong with him," Saban said. "A lot of the guys we took out, there was nothing wrong with them. We just chose not to play them anymore so that nothing would happen to them so they could play next week."

Down a Starter, O-Line Keeps Rolling

Speaking of next men up, right tackle Evan Neal did not make the trip to Fayetteville so senior lineman Chris Owens replaced him in the starting lineup.

The Crimson Tide's offensive line didn't miss a beat, totaling 443 yards of total offense, 216 of which came on the ground. Alabama tailbacks averaged almost six yards a carry against the Razorbacks.

It was Owens first start of 2020 and fifth of his Alabama career.

"He did everything we asked him to do this week," Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. "He prepared hard with Evan Neal being out this week. He stepped up and did everything he needed to do to keep our offensive line as dominant as it was today."

Robinson scored three touchdowns on 13 touches for 54 yards, while Harris found pay dirt twice, and freshman Jase McClellan scored on a 75-yard scamper in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 24 of his 29 passes for 208 yards and wasn't sacked by an Arkansas defensive front that was averaging almost two a game.

Tide-bits ...

Alabama is the first team in SEC history to win 10 conference games in a single-season.

The Crimson Tide's streak of scoring 35-points-or-more was extended to 23 straight games, the longest in college football history.

Harris is just one touchdown away from breaking Mark Ingram II and Derrick Henry's all-time school record of 42 scores in a career. Harris has 22 touchdowns in 2020, which leads the country.

Alabama is the first team in SEC history to have five 50-point games in conference play since the league was formed in 1933.