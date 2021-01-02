Notebook: Najee Harris' Hurdling Ability Keeps Impressing Teammates and Coaches Alike

Reaction to Harris' amazing show of athleticism, Chris Owens shines in homecoming, and an update to Malachi Moore

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's what he has become known for throughout his University of Alabama career — the insane hurdling ability that only the elite of the elite athletes posses.

Senior tailback Najee Harris did it again on Friday inside AT&T Stadium and the victim was Notre Dame defensive back Nick McCloud.

On the Crimson Tide's second drive of its 31-14 Rose Bowl victory over the Fighting Irish, Harris took the handoff from quarterback Mac Jones then proceeded to get hit in the backfield.

After regaining momentum, he moved past the line scrimmage about three yards then leaped over McCloud, leaving him in the dust down the sideline for a gain of 53 yards, the longest of his career at the Capstone.

"I actually try to teach him not to do it, and it didn't work," Saban said with a chuckle. "Anyway, for a big guy, it's pretty amazing that he can do that. He's kind of got a great feel when a guy is going to try to cut him, which a lot of guys, smaller DBs, all try to cut tackle, bigger backs. When he sees that head go down, man, he'll go over top of them in a heartbeat. It's been very effective for him.

Harris only had 15 carries against Notre Dame and he made the most of them, tallying up 125 yards, widening the gap between him and everyone else on Alabama's all-time rushing charts.

He also had four receptions for 30 yards. Tight end Miller Forristall has seen the rise of Harris' career and his performance versus the Irish still amazed.

"I don't know why I'm surprised every time he does it because I've been seeing it for three years," Forristall said. "You're just like, geez. I play with some really good players and I'm thankful."

Wide out DeVonta Smith added: "That's what he do on the regular. That's just something that we see normally."

Happy Homecoming for Chris Owens

Friday's matchup between Alabama and Notre Dame was only the second time in the Rose Bowl's history that it moved from its historic venue in Pasadena, Calif.

The last time came in 1942 when it was played in Durham, N.C. because of World War II. With COVID-19 shifting things around, it meant one Crimson Tide athlete was going to get a special homecoming under the circumstances.

Redshirt senior Chris Owens, a Arlington, Tex. native and Lamar High School standout, started at center in place of the injured Landon Dickerson.

No matter the venue, Owens was ready to play and pick up where the Rimington Trophy finalist left off.

The offensive line didn't miss a beat with the new starter amassing 437 yards of total offense, 140 of which came on the ground. The unit also led the way for an average of 7.9 yards a play.

"I think the extra motivation came from having the opportunity to play in the Playoffs," Owens said. "I mean, being home is great, but no matter where we play, it's my job to play as well as I can, which I feel like I can play better."

Dickerson, who just recently had surgery to fix some torn ligaments in his knee, was on the sideline cheering on the Crimson Tide without crutches and barely a limp.

Owens says the advice he got from Dickerson made a difference from him in the preparation for the Fighting Irish.

"Me and Landon are really close," Owens said. "We talk all the time. All season, whether I was playing tackle, backing him up at center, we always talk about different techniques and stuff.

"One of the things he told me was to be myself, make sure I'm getting everybody on the same page. I think he helped me out a lot throughout this week just looking at different things they did on defense, giving me some of the tips of what's helped him be successful."

Malachi Moore Considered Day-To-Day

Alabama's star freshman defensive back Malachi Moore suited up for the 31-14 victory but didn't see the field due to an injury suffered back on Dec. 19 in the SEC title game.

"Malachi Moore is day-to-day," Saban said. "He injured himself a little bit in the Florida game. He was able to practice on and off. It's the type of injury that exercise aggravates it. He wasn't able to go today."

DeMarcco Hellams saw extended playing time against the Fighting Irish and ended up leading the team in tackles with 12. He also had a sack.

"DeMarcco has played well for us all year long," Saban said. "He just hadn't had a lot of opportunities. DeMarcco is a smart guy. He understands the system and the scheme. He's a good tackler. He's physical. We knew that they were going to be a physical team, so we chose to play him today a little bit more. He did a really good job.

"But he's done a really good job in practice, and I think that's the key to the drill. He deserved the opportunity to play. I think he did a pretty good job for us today."

Tide-bits ...

Quarterback Mac Jones, Smith, and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood were Alabama's team captains in the Rose Bowl.

The Crimson Tide's record in the Rose Bowl is now 5-1-1.

Alabama has now notched 12 wins for the tenth time in the last 13 seasons.

On Jan. 11, Saban and company will play for the College Football Playoff National Championship for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Jones now owns the record for most passing yards in a single season in Alabama history at 4,036.