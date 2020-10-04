Notebook: Nick Saban Continues Impressive Winning Streak Against Former Assistants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the 20th time in his coaching career on Saturday, a former Nick Saban assistant lined up against their former boss.

And for the 20th time in a row, that former assistant lost.

This time, it was Texas A & M's Jimbo Fisher who fell to Saban's Alabama squad, 52-24, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in front of an announced, socially-distanced crowd of 19,424.

Over the next three weeks, Saban will square off against three more former assistants in Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Georgia's Kirby Smart, and Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt.

The Crimson Tide's thrashing of the Aggies also marked Saban's 201st SEC victory, which moves him to third all-time, only trailing Steve Spurrier (206) and Paul W. 'Bear' Bryant (296).

Malachi Moore Snags First INT of Alabama Career

Last week against Missouri, true freshman defensive back Malachi Moore earned his first career start.

This week, he added a late, fourth-quarter interception to his early Crimson Tide career accolades. The turnover came on a jump ball in the end zone, where Moore was fighting with Aggies receiver Chase Lane.

“Malachi’s a great player,” Alabama linebacker Christian Harris said after the game. “You know he comes in every single day in practice and you know he’s going up against receivers like Waddle and Smitty and all of them every day and so we know we have the best receivers in the county and we know whenever we come to a game we have the confidence to know our guys will do their job. And that was his opportunity to make a play and he made it. It doesn’t surprise me and I was expecting it.”

The Trussville, Ala. native also recorded six total tackles and two pass breakups.

Najee Harris Has No Trouble Finding the End Zone

Saturday wasn't a huge day for the Crimson Tide rushing attack, as senior running back Najee Harris tallied only 43 yards on 12 carries.

However, he did find pay dirt twice on runs of six and two yards. It has now been nine straight games that Harris has scored a rushing touchdown dating back to last year's matchup with Tennessee.

Senior Brian Robinson Jr. was the team's most efficient tailback, rushing for 60 yards on 10 attempts.

"I think we have to get more out of the running game than what we are doing right now," Saban said in his post-game presser.

Tide-bits

Saban's win over the 13th-ranked Aggies was his 85th victory over an opponent ranked in the AP Poll. He is one win away from tying Joe Paterno's record of 86.

When Texas A & M's Seth Smalls missed that 37-yard field goal in the first quarter, it was the first time a Crimson Tide opponent had missed a kick since the third quarter of the 2018 SEC Championship Game. Opposing kickers had made 25 straight kicks.

Under Saban, Alabama is 14-0 in home openers. The program currently has a 19-game winning streak for opening games in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide's captains on Saturday were tight end Miller Forristall, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, and defensive tackle LaBryan Ray.