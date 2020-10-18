Notebook: Nick Saban's 'Emotional' Return Lifts Players' Spirts in Victory Against Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After an initial positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday of this week, University of Alabama players had no idea if their leader, coach Nick Saban, would grace the sideline for the biggest matchup of the year against No. 3 Georgia.

But three negative tests later, proving that the original diagnosis was indeed false, Saban ended up making a triumphal return to Bryant-Denny Stadium, helping provide the energy to propel his team to a 41-24 defeat of the Bulldogs.

"It was pretty crazy," Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said. "We were just in our quarterback meeting and he just showed up. You look over and see coach Saban walking in and, from that perspective, we were fired up. At the end of the day, he told us that we were ready and that we gotta go make plays. Either way, having him on the sidelines was great. He brought some good energy too."

With Saban back at the helm in-person, and not watching his program's activities via Zoom like he did earlier in the week, his presence gave Crimson Tide players all the confidence they needed to execute their game plan.

"As far as for me and the defense, we were really confident when we saw him walking into our meeting before we do our walkthroughs," Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses said. "The energy definitely went up. Our confidence levels just went through the roof."

Following the game, Saban noted that he was extremely grateful that did not actually contract the novel coronavirus and the support, thoughts, and prayers from fans, friends, and family across the country.

"It was very emotional for me," Saban said. "I think I gained a lot of respect thinking that I had this, even though we have done everything we can to set a good example relative to social-distancing, wearing masks, washing hands. When they tell you that you tested positive, that's not a good feeling.

"I’ve got a lot of gratitude for the players and the way they handled all the disruption of the week.”

Updates on LaBryan Ray and Carl Tucker

Alabama was without two key contributors in Saturday's defeat of the Bulldogs — defensive end LaBryan Ray and tight end Carl Tucker.

After the game, Saban revealed that Ray suffered an elbow sprain in practice this week, while Tucker pulled a hamstring in last week's win against Ole Miss. Both are questionable for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Tennessee next weekend.

Other injuries of note from Saturday was Miller Forristall who suffered an ankle injury on the first play of the game but returned later and caught three passes for 29 yards.

Will Reichard Clutch Before Halftime

Crimson Tide sophomore placekicker Will Reichard is changing the stereotype of Alabama's kicking game from the past.

With only 23 seconds left in the first half, Jones marched the Alabama offense down to Georgia's 35-yard line to give Reichard a chance at a 52-yard field goal before time expired.

There was a clock fiasco before the attempt and the majority of Georgia's team ran into the locker room, thinking the half was over before one second was put on the clock for Reichard.

He snuck it by the left upright, cutting into the Bulldogs lead and giving the Crimson Tide the momentum it needed to secure the victory. It was the ninth-longest make in school history.

On the year, Reichard is 27-for-27 on all field goals and extra points.

Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith Connection Blossoming

It's not everyday that one of your teammates compares you to Michael Jordan but Jones did that when talking about wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

"I trust Smitty alot," Jones said. "Just going through a lot of reps these last four years and when a guy looks you in you eye and says, 'Throw me the ball. I don't care if I'm triple-covered. Throw it to me,' it's pretty hard to turn that down. He's a Jordan-level competitor so if you can get him the ball, he'll make the play."

The two hooked up for 11 catches, 167 yards, and two scores against the Bulldogs. Over the last two games, Jones has targeted Smith 27 times and only three times was the pass not completed.

Saban eluded to the three-headed monster of Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and John Metchie II as the strength of this Alabama team following the win.

“Trying to cover outstanding receivers, is really a difficult task," Saban said. "You have to have a really, really good secondary, you have to have really good guys to matchup. That’s been an advantage for us. It was a huge advantage for us last year, and it’s an advantage for us this year. To be able to make explosive plays with these guys and their ability to convert on third down. People have a tough time covering them man-to-man, which is a good thing. It’s great. It’s probably the strength of our team. We have got a lot more experience on offensive line, good runners, tight ends played well for us tonight. These receivers are special.”

Tide-Bits ...

Saban is now 22-0 all time against former assistant coaches. This was third time he has defeated Kirby Smart since Smart left Tuscaloosa for the Bulldogs job.

Alabama has not lost to an SEC East opponent since Oct. 9, 2010, when it was defeated by Steve Spurrier and South Carolina.

This was Saban's 25th win against AP Top Five teams, the most in history.

With Najee Harris' two-yard score in the third quarter, he now has at least one rushing touchdown in 11 straight games.