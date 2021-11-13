Notebook: Tight Ends Back in the End Zone for Alabama Football

The Crimson Tide saw two tights end score in the same game for the first time since September.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Early on in the season, it looked like tight ends were going to be a major part of Alabama's offensive game plan. Cameron Latu and Jahleel Billingsley had combined for seven touchdowns through the first five games.

Neither tight end had scored since then before both found the back of the end zone against New Mexico State on Saturday. It was Latu's first touchdown catch since Oct. 2 against Ole Miss and Billingsley's first since Sept. 25 against Southern Miss.

Here are the game notes from Alabama's 59-3 win against New Mexico State:

Tight end TDs

Cameron Latu’s 12-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter gave him six for the season. That ties him for second on the team in touchdown receptions behind Jameson Williams’ 11.

The most touchdown catches by a tight end in the Nick Saban era is seven by Irv Smith in 2018.

With 15 catches on the season, Latu averages a touchdown every 2.5 catches.

Off and running

Through the first five games of the season Alabama led opponents in first-quarter yards. In its next three games (Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Tennessee) the Crimson Tide was outgained in the first quarter.

Alabama is back to first-quarter dominance, outgaining LSU last week and New Mexico State on Saturday (177-63).

Quick strike

Despite New Mexico dominating possession time in the first half (18:43-11:17) the Crimson Tide still put up 48 points.

That was due to four scoring drives of four plays or less, including three that were less than a minute. Alabama scored four times on drives of two, three, two and four plays and used a total of 3:10.

If at first you don’t succeed...

Alabama drove to the New Mexico State 5-yard line in the final seconds of the first half and Bryce Young found a wide open Jahleel Billingsley in the end zone.

The problem was that Billingsley dropped the ball.

Young came back to his tight end on the next play, with a lot more zip on the ball, and this time Billingsley made the grab for the touchdown to put Alabama up 49-3 before halftime.

Piling up points

The 35 second-quarter points Alabama put up Saturday tied a school record for the most in a quarter. Alabama scored 35 points against Texas A&M in the second quarter of a 59-0 win in 2014.

The most points Alabama scored in a half was 52 against Vanderbilt in 1990. The Crimson Tide scored 49 first-half points Saturday.

In the second quarter against New Mexico State, Alabama had 218 yards and Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes while Brian Robinson added two rushing scores.

The most points Alabama scored in a game was 81 against Delta State in an 89-0 win in 1951.

Tide-Bits

