Notebook: Tight Ends Back in the End Zone for Alabama Football

Notebook: Tight Ends Back in the End Zone for Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Early on in the season, it looked like tight ends were going to be a major part of Alabama's offensive game plan. Cameron Latu and Jahleel Billingsley had combined for seven touchdowns through the first five games.
Neither tight end had scored since then before both found the back of the end zone against New Mexico State on Saturday. It was Latu's first touchdown catch since Oct. 2 against Ole Miss and Billingsley's first since Sept. 25 against Southern Miss.
Here are the game notes from Alabama's 59-3 win against New Mexico State:
Tight end TDs
Cameron Latu’s 12-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter gave him six for the season. That ties him for second on the team in touchdown receptions behind Jameson Williams’ 11.
The most touchdown catches by a tight end in the Nick Saban era is seven by Irv Smith in 2018.
With 15 catches on the season, Latu averages a touchdown every 2.5 catches.
Off and running
Through the first five games of the season Alabama led opponents in first-quarter yards. In its next three games (Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Tennessee) the Crimson Tide was outgained in the first quarter.
Alabama is back to first-quarter dominance, outgaining LSU last week and New Mexico State on Saturday (177-63).
Quick strike
Despite New Mexico dominating possession time in the first half (18:43-11:17) the Crimson Tide still put up 48 points.
Read More
That was due to four scoring drives of four plays or less, including three that were less than a minute. Alabama scored four times on drives of two, three, two and four plays and used a total of 3:10.
If at first you don’t succeed...
Alabama drove to the New Mexico State 5-yard line in the final seconds of the first half and Bryce Young found a wide open Jahleel Billingsley in the end zone.
The problem was that Billingsley dropped the ball.
Young came back to his tight end on the next play, with a lot more zip on the ball, and this time Billingsley made the grab for the touchdown to put Alabama up 49-3 before halftime.
Piling up points
The 35 second-quarter points Alabama put up Saturday tied a school record for the most in a quarter. Alabama scored 35 points against Texas A&M in the second quarter of a 59-0 win in 2014.
The most points Alabama scored in a half was 52 against Vanderbilt in 1990. The Crimson Tide scored 49 first-half points Saturday.
In the second quarter against New Mexico State, Alabama had 218 yards and Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes while Brian Robinson added two rushing scores.
The most points Alabama scored in a game was 81 against Delta State in an 89-0 win in 1951.
Tide-Bits
(Courtesy of Alabama Athletics)
- Alabama defensive linemen Dameion George Jr. and Tommy Brown made their first career starts in the game against New Mexico State.
- The Crimson Tide held the Aggies to under 10 points, marking the second time this season the Tide has held an opponent to 10-points-or-less and the 40th time in the last 94 contests.
- Will Anderson Jr. had two sacks in the game, giving him 12.5 sacks this season. He also made two tackles for loss against New Mexico State, bringing his season total to 23.
- His 12.5 sacks this season ranks third in Alabama history, behind Derrick Thomas (18 in 1987, 27 in 1988).
- His 23 tackles for loss this season ranks third in Alabama history, behind Derrick Thomas (39 in 1988) and Wallace Gilberry (27 in 2007).
- Jameson Williams continues to impress, making his eighth catch of 50-or-more yards, connecting on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young in the first quarter against New Mexico State.
- Of his eight catches of 50-or-more yards this season, seven of those resulted in a touchdown.
- Williams eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving this season in the game against New Mexico State. His 1,028 receiving yards this season is ninth all-time in Alabama history.
- Brian Robinson Jr. moved up to 17th on the all-time career rushing yards list, recording 99 rushing yards against New Mexico State for 2,184 career rushing yards.
- He recorded the longest rush of his career on a 63-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter against the Aggies.
- Bryce Young set the school record for best completion percentage in a single game (with a minimum of 20 completions), completing 21-of-23 (.913) passes against New Mexico State. It is the second time he has broken that record this season, completing 20-of-22 (.909) passes against Southern Miss on Sept. 25.
- He began the game completing 13-of-13 passes (183 yards). Those 13-straight completions are tied for sixth all-time in consecutive completions in Alabama history.
- His 13-consecutive completions are the most consecutive completions to start a game in his career.
- Young completed 15 straight passes at the end of the Southern Miss game on Sept. 25, which ranks third all-time in consecutive completions in Alabama history.
- Young eclipsed 3,000 yards this season in the game against New Mexico State, becoming just the sixth quarterback to do so in Alabama history.
- His 3,025 yards this season is sixth all-time behind AJ McCarron (3,063), Jake Coker (3,110), Blake Sims (3,487), Tua Tagovailoa (3,966) and Mac Jones, who set the record last year with 4,500 yards in 2020-21.
- Alabama's captains against New Mexico State were linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and quarterback Bryce Young.