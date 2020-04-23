Bama Central
Odds are the 2020 NFL Draft will be Unlike Anything We've Seen Before

Christopher Walsh

With no games being played, prop bets will be the rage during the 2020 NFL Draft, especially the first round. 

Sports Illustrated has broken down scores of odds for its gambling guide, a list will continue to grow up until the draft kicks off.

Here at BamaCentral, we're not suggesting anyone make any bets, especially due to the unpredictable format with everyone making selections from home, but they odds put the draft expectations into perspective. 

Per BetOnline, here are three examples:

When will Tua Tagovailoa be selected?

5th Pick 8/5

Field (any other pick) 9/4

6th Pick 15/4

3rd Pick 9/2

4th Pick 17/2

2nd Pick 16/1

When will Jalen Hurts be selected?

Round 2 4/5

Round 3 7/4

Round 4-7 27/4

Round 1 7/1 

The first three wide receivers drafted in the exact order

1. Lamb 2. Juedy 3. Ruggs 9/4

1. Jeudy 2. Lamb 3. Ruggs 13/5

1. Lamb 2. Ruggs 3. Jeudy 6/1

1. Jeudy 2. Ruggs 3. Lamb 8/1

1. Ruggs 2. Lamb 3. Jeudy 8/1

1. Ruggs 2. Jeudy 3. Lamb 10/1

1. Lamb 2. Jeudy 3. Jefferson 12/1

1. Jeudy 2. Lamb 3. Jefferson 14/1

1. Jeudy 2. Ruggs 3. Jefferson 22/1

1. Lamb 2. Ruggs 3. Jefferson 22/1

1. Ruggs 2. Jeudy 3. Jefferson 33/1

1. Ruggs 2. Lamb 3. Jefferson 33/1

Other prop bets you might want to check out:

Alabama vs. LSU

SEC vs. the field

Fantasy Owners Want Henry Ruggs III to Eagles

Where does Jerry Jeudy land?

Over/under pick for Xavier McKinney

When does Jedrick Wills Jr. get selected?

What round does Jalen Hurts get taken?

Sports Illustrated's cover story is on the front line of the virtual draft.

Greg Bishop takes a a look at how an NFL team’s IT department — in this case, the Rams — converted a general manager’s home into a virtual war room.

Check out Les Snead's guest bedroom where, among the bunk beds, the Rams IT staff has built the general manager's virtual draft war room.

Sports Illustrated cover: The virtual draft
Sports Illustrated

Did you notice?

SI All-American mocked the recruiting Class of 2021 into the first round of the NFL Draft and it includes a lot of players looking strongly at Alabama. 

• MLB’s report on the Red Sox has tainted another World Series championship.

• Inside the first televised NFL draft. 

• Could any NBA champion from this millennium have beaten Michael Jordan’s Bulls? 

• Keep an eye on 11 NFL veterans who could be traded.

The lighter side

Tom Brady accidentally broke into some guy’s house in the Tampa area

• Nick Saban says he’s never in his life sent an email or text message.

• Wrestlers in Mexico are sewing lucha libre style face masks. 

• An Australian jockey has been banned for six months after headbutting a rival and violating social distancing rules.

For more SI Hot Clicks

